Financial planners reveal love of coaching clients reports PFS

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
August 17, 2022
News
Financial planners have revealed coaching clients is the most enjoyable part of being a professional in 2022.

A survey of 180 Personal Finance Society members in June showed 43 per cent declared the favourite part of their working day to be coaching, which involves informing and empowering their clients so that they feel confident enough to make their own financial decisions.

Financial coaching also requires a focus on the behavioural and emotional aspects of money. Keeping clients on track to achieve their financial and life goals was the most enjoyable part of being a financial planning professional for 28 per cent of the Personal Finance Society members polled.

One in five financial planners said the highlight of their working day was providing bespoke options to their clients and 9 per cent revealed using cashflow modelling was what they found the most enjoyable part of offering advice.

Sarah Lord, President of the Personal Finance Society, said: “As young people prepare to pick-up their GCSE and A Level results this is a timely reminder of how a career in financial planning is massively rewarding. This career allows you to help people plan and achieve their life goals.

“The delivery of life-focused financial planning is personal and takes on the personality of the individuals and businesses delivering it, which is why it is great to get a snapshot of our membership’s different preferences for ways of helping clients achieve their life goals.”

