Financial planning stars applauded at Personal Finance Awards

London-based First Wealth has been named the Personal Finance Society’s Chartered Financial Planning Firm of the Year.

The winners of the Personal Finance Awards 2021, held in association with Just, were announced yesterday (2 November) by Comedian Shappi Khorsandi during a virtual ceremony.

First Wealth, which was founded in 2008, was chosen to pick up the Chartered Firm of the Year due to their client centricity, unparalleled investment in people and ongoing quest for innovation and improvement.

Robert Caplan, founder and financial planning director of First Wealth, said: “This award means so much to us, all of the team and all of the clients at First Wealth.

“When you look at the objectives which we set ourselves every single year, for the last four or five years, top of that list has been to be named Chartered financial planning firm of the year so to finally win that award means the absolute world.

“We believe this is just the start for First Wealth. We have loads of dreams, goals and ambitions that we believe will help change and shape the future of the financial services industry.”

Picking up the award for Chartered Financial Planner of the Year was Carla Brown, founder and managing director of Oakmere Wealth Management.

Ms Brown impressed judges with her passion for people, commitment to lifelong learning and selfless investment in pro-bono work.

The full list of winners:

Chartered Financial Planner of the Year – Carla Brown, founder and managing director of Oakmere Wealth Management.

Chartered Financial Planning Firm of the Year – First Wealth.

Paraplanner of the Year – Nathan Jones, technical & financial planning support manager at Blue Wealth.

Mortgage & Protection Advice Specialist of the Year – Rousseau Khan, Director at PLZ Finance & Mortgage Management Company.

Education Champion of the Year – Robert Boland, Chartered Financial Planner of Cotswold Independent Financial Services, and Hazel Bowen, financial planner of Tilney Financial Planning Ltd.

Investment Advice Specialist of the Year – Nick Grogan, Chartered Financial Planner of PWS Financial Consulting Ltd.

Retirement & Later Life Advice Specialist of the Year – Michael Colyer, principal of Colyer Associates.

Sarah Lord, President of the Personal Finance Society, said: “Congratulations to these outstanding financial planning professionals and businesses for the fantastic way they have delivered excellent outcomes for their clients during these challenging times.

“Their commitment to lifelong learning, passion for their clients and pursuit of continual improvement is impressive to behold.”