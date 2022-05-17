X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Financial security of business owners at risk as more than a third admit they have no protection in place

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
May 17, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

New research from Vitality has highlighted how business owners are putting their livelihoods at risk by not having business protection cover in place to protect their business should a key employee be unable to work.

The research found that for three in five (60%) business owners, their business is their main source of income, and for three in ten (30%), it’s their only source. Yet they are risking this income with more than a third (37%) admitting their business has no protection in place to protect them should they or a key member of staff die or suffer a severe illness.

Furthermore, the data shows they are even less likely to have personal protection in place, with two fifths (43%) saying that they do not have any form of personal cover such as income protection or serious illness (critical illness).

Three in ten (30%) business owners say they know of a business that has gone bust following the death or serious illness of an owner, key employee or business partner. However, the research shows they haven’t considered what would happen to their business in this scenario, with two in five (38%) admitting they have never thought about it and when asked, a quarter (25%) declaring that their business would fail.

Nick Telfer, Head of Protection Specialists at Vitality, said: “With the majority of business owners dependent on their business for financial security, there is a clear need for advisers to speak to them about business protection and what back-up plans they have in place to cope with unforeseen events.

“Many advisers will have been providing business owners with personal financial advice on family protection, mortgages, pensions and investments, but business protection cover might not yet have been part of the conversation.

“What’s more, with businesses finding themselves under increasing pressure with rising inflation and increasing cost of living, advisers can play an important role in ensuring owners have assurance that their business will be protected should a key person in the business die or suffer a serious illness.”

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine