Business and Development

Financial Services Managers are Struggling with an Increased Workload

by | Apr 8, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Over half of managers within the financial services sector (55 per cent) report that their responsibilities have increased since COVID, according to O.C. Tanner’s 2023 Global Culture Report.

The Report collected and analysed the perspectives of over 36,000 employees, leaders, HR practitioners, and business executives from 20 countries around the world, including 1,527 from the financial services sector.

The report reveals that the new responsibilities and expectations placed on managers over the past few years have resulted in many succumbing to stress and burnout. In fact, 37 per cent of financial services professionals report that their direct managers seem stressed. 

“This increase in workload for managers is negatively impacting their wellbeing and engagement, as well as overall company culture” says Robert Ordever, European MD of O.C. Tanner. “They are expected to do far more but with the same if not fewer resources, and eventually something has to give and it’s all too often their mental health.” 

 
 

The report highlights that the main managerial tasks taking up more time since COVID are project/team meetings, and performance and evaluation followed by management meetings.  

Ordever says, “Managers are stretched far too thinly these days, with meetings occupying more time than ever before. Leaders must recognise this and find ways to ease their burden.”

The Culture Report recognises that while it may not be possible for an organisation to ease every managers’ workload, managers can be provided with a robust support network where they can seek advice, ask for help and share best practice. They can also be made to feel valued and appreciated. In fact, 74 per cent of financial services managers agree that receiving more recognition for their work would improve their employee experience, with leaders and managers who work in organisations with a culture of recognition, having a 38 per cent reduced chance of developing anxiety. 

 

Ordever adds, “Managers need support and recognition just as much as any employee. This must be given regularly and authentically, with appreciation integrated into everyday culture so that it flows in all directions. Managers will then feel part of a caring workplace community in which their contributions are continually seen and valued.”

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Related articles

Cooper Parry Wealth Acquires Future Perfect

Cooper Parry Wealth Acquires Future Perfect

Cooper Parry Wealth (CPW) has just acquired successful London-based financial planning business Future Perfect.  Founded in 2005 by Nick Crowe and Sue Royle, Future Perfect has built a successful business by delivering a very personal service to its clients. This...

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts
x