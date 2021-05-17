X

Don’t miss the finding value in Fixed Income Webinar

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
May 17, 2021
in News
Wealth DFM is delighted to invite you to watch our inaugural webinar, Finding Value in Fixed Income.

To watch the webinar click the link here.

The webinar is a comprehensive look at modern Fixed Income strategies, opportunities and thinking.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of it continue to dominate the news headlines as well as the investment decisions taken by asset allocators and investment managers.

The Finding Value in Fixed Income webinar seeks to explore how fixed income securities can be used effectively to diversify the risks within investment portfolios during these challenging market conditions.

The in-depth discussion took place with a panel of experts from Legal & General Investment Management, M&G Investments and Invesco.

Some of the topics discussed were:

  • The current historically low interest rates
  • Concerns about the threat of rising inflation and negative real returns
  • Where can we find value in the bond markets?
  • What about the various myths around fixed interest ETFs?
  • Should we be concerned about how we assess credit risks?
  • What are green gilts?

This webinar is for Wealth Managers and Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable.

