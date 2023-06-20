Fintel makes first investment through early-stage technology investment incubator, Fintel Labs, into Plannr Technologies

Fintel, the leading provider of fintech and support services to the UK retail financial services sector, today announced it has made an investment into a new financial technology company, Plannr Technologies Limited. The investment was made through Fintel Labs, a new venture designed to foster innovation in the sector through supporting emerging financial technology.

Plannr is an early-stage modern technology company, providing specialist CRM capability for financial advisers, planners, and wealth managers. Plannr has developed an intuitive workflow which requires limited training and is easy to onboard and operate. The business has been operating for over a year with a test pilot group of advisers, coding and developing in an agile way to hone the product ready for a full-scale launch.

Fintel, the parent company of Defaqto and SimplyBiz, made the investment to support Plannr’s ambitious growth plans and roadmap, along with a planned integration into financial planning software, Defaqto Engage. This integration will allow advisers to store customer data, create workflows, conduct financial planning, cash flow analysis, create suitability reports, and publish to a dedicated customer portal, delivering one solution for modern advisory businesses.

This investment follows rapid expansion of Fintel’s technology and data footprint as the business continues to grow its revenues and earnings.

Matt Timmins, Joint CEO of Fintel, commented:

“Plannr represents the best of modern thinking and cutting-edge development. The technology has been designed by advisers and crafted by the skilled developers at Plannr to be beautifully intuitive, easy to use, and infinitely scalable. Plannr’s powerful CRM capability has the potential to unlock important efficiencies, streamlining the advice journey and improving suitability for consumers. We look forward to delivering better outcomes for everyone.”

Gareth Thompson, Plannr Founder and CEO, added:

‘’We are delighted to be working with Fintel as we develop the future of financial planning CRM. Fintel’s reputation for innovation and its unrivalled market reach makes it a perfect partner as we refine and scale our offering to define a new era of financial planning CRM. ‘’