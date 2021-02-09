X

First Sentier Investors launches Responsible Listed Infrastructure Fund into UK fund range

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
February 9, 2021
in News
First Sentier Investors (First Sentier) announces the launch of the First Sentier Responsible Listed Infrastructure Fund (the ‘Fund’) into its UK-domiciled fund range. The Fund, managed from Sydney by Portfolio Manager Rebecca Myatt, will invest in a diversified portfolio of global listed infrastructure stocks that are actively contributing to sustainable development within a framework of good corporate governance.

The First Sentier Responsible Listed Infrastructure Fund was first launched into the firm’s Dublin-domiciled range in December 2017 and has recently reached its three-year track record. The newly-launched strategy, available to UK investors, will form part of the wider First Sentier Global Listed Infrastructure product range, whose established team have been actively investing in ‘best in class’ listed infrastructure assets since 2007.

The new Fund is designed to meet the increasing demand for inflation-protected income and stable capital growth offered by listed infrastructure in a product that seeks to invest in companies that can contribute towards or benefit from the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as those delivering affordable clean energy to the communities they serve. The Fund also carries out a detailed analysis of each stock’s approach to ESG issues, and will invest in sectors such as utilities, toll roads, passenger and freight rail, airports, mobile towers and data centres.

Rebecca MyattPortfolio Manager, Global Listed Infrastructure Securities at First Sentier Investors said: “It is our view that infrastructure companies are leading a global shift to cleaner energy, next-generation transport networks and increasing mobile connectivity. Infrastructure assets are large scale, long life, tangible assets that have significant environmental footprints and social licenses to operate. As active investors we aim to use our influence to push for meaningful change to improve our environment, enhance global communities as well as a company’s ability to generate sustainable long-term economic returns.”

Graham Fox, Head of Distribution, UK and Europe at First Sentier Investors added: “Three years on from the launch of our original Responsible Listed Infrastructure Fund into our Dublin range, we are still seeing increasing demand from our clients who need long-term investment solutions that match their growing set of responsible investment criteria. We are pleased to be able to offer UK investors the stability and predictable nature of infrastructure assets through this new fund, with the knowledge that the underlying portfolio of stocks are contributing to global sustainable development.

