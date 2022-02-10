Five EIS managers to unite for adviser webinar

Five into one does go! For the first time ever 5 established EIS managers are getting together themselves to put on a webinar for advisers, at 10am on 22 February.

The event is being chaired by Christiana Stewart-Lockhart, the new Director General of the EIS Association.

And there will be a session by leading financial planner Stephen Jones, looking at the practical uses of EIS in financial planning.

The 5 fund managers are: Arie Capital, Committed Capital, Haatch Ventures, The SidebySide Partnership and Vala Capital.

The webinar will explore how EIS funds can be used in tax planning, and explore the differences between the different funds, so the right fund can be linked to the right investor. It is also designed to help you achieve sensible diversification in approach and markets for your EIS portfolios.

It is a highly educational event, so if you are looking to use EIS this tax year it is not to be missed.

You can register here: https://lnkd.in/eprTEYvY

For more information please contact Kirsty Greenwood on 07736 581226 or any of the other managers directly.