Follow – on Fund: join Bulletin’s Martin Fox at our upcoming webinar

Register now and join us for an in – depth discussion of Follow-on Funds in the EIS world – what these funds are, what they offer, how they minimise risk, and what return investors can expect from such a fund.

Follow on Fund – your invitation

Wednesday 17th November, 10:00-11:30 am

The discussion will be chaired by Martin Fox, a marketing representative at Bulletin with over 40 years of experience in the financial sector. Click here to register

Martin Fox, a marketing representative at Bulletin

Martin has had a career in financial services marketing. This has included a range of roles at Legal & General, Marketing Director at Prolific, and General Manager Marketing at Pearl Assurance. He then became Managing Director of the strategic marketing arm of a London agency.

Today he is Managing Director of Bulletin Marketing, a specialist financial services marketing consultancy. Clients include investment companies, EIS managers, industry analysts, investment platforms and wealth managers He is heavily involved in the tax efficient market, working with the EIS Association which includes chairing their Research, Education and Marketing committee.

Register here to hear Martin discus the following in relation to Follow-on Fund:

What do EIS fund offer, how they minimise risk, and what return investors can expect from such a fund.

What is an EIS Follow on Fund? And a scale up fund?

How are they different from each other? And how are they different from a standard EIS fund?

What are the realistic returns from these fund?

Click here to register for the the Follow- on Fund webinar