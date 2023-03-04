Football charity staff score access to discounts and wellbeing platform 

Employee benefits and wellbeing platform, WorkLife by OpenMoney, has partnered with independent football charity, Foundation 92, to provide its staff access to discounts on food, drink, and clothing, as well as financial and wellbeing resources.

The range of benefits available on the WorkLife platform include regulated financial advice and other money management tools, discounts and cashback on high street retailers, restaurants, and gyms, plus access to an NHS-approved mental wellbeing support app.

Greg Mahon, Relationship Director of WorkLife said: “As the increased living costs persist, it’s not just employees’ wallets that are suffering but their mental and physical wellbeing too. We’re all about every kind of business having access to high quality, but affordable, benefits that not only help their employees to better save and manage their money but offer resources to support their financial, physical, and mental wellbeing at the same time. The focus on people’s overall wellbeing is shared by Foundation 92 which is why we’re delighted to be working with them.”

Tom Hutton, Head of Foundation 92 said: “Our goal is to help improve the wellbeing of the communities in Greater Manchester, and we want to make sure we’re doing that for our own Salford staff and their families too. That’s why we’ve partnered with WorkLife to give our staff a tailored range of benefits they can use, and which might be helpful during particularly challenging times.”

Last year, WorkLife’s parent, OpenMoney, signed up to a two year partnership with Foundation 92 on a football and financial scheme to invest £50,000 into a football focused financial literacy project with families and students across 12 high schools in the Greater Manchester area.

Foundation 92 focuses on supporting people to improve their lives through sport, with an emphasis on positive physical and mental wellbeing. It was founded in 2018 by Manchester United’s Class of 92.