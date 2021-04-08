X

Footfall gains show pent-up shopping demand – survey

April 8, 2021
in Share Cast Feed
Visits to UK stores indicated pent-up demand for physical shopping in March as footfall increased at all venue types during what should be the last month of full lockdown, a survey showed.
In high streets the annual decline in footfall improved to 58.4% in the final week of March from 65.9% in week one, Springboard said. In shopping centres the decline shrank to 62.5% from 69% and the deficit at retail parks halved to 14.8% from 29.8%.

The improvement happened with non-essential stores remaining shut throughout the month. Under the government’s plans those shops will be allowed to reopen from 12 April. Some economists expect the UK to go on a spending spree using money saved during the pandemic.

Compared with a year earlier, footfall improved to -28.1% in March from -61% but the figure was distorted by the anniversary of the first lockdown falling in the penultimate week of the month. Footfall was 55.2% lower than March 2019, which is a better guide, Springboard said.

“Retail parks continued to be the clear winners outperforming high street and shopping centres which is not at all surprising given that food stores, DIY stores and garden centres continue to trade whilst all non-essential stores remain closed,” Diane Wehrle, a director at Springboard, said. “Since the start of 2021 Springboard identified the degree of pent up demand from shoppers for bricks and mortar stores, and this was ever more evident in the results for March 2021.”

Footfall will jump by 48% in the first week after non-essential retail reopens, 10% the following week and at a slower rate in subsequent weeks, Springboard predicted.

This Week’s Most Read

  • Octopus launch Octopus Moneycoach, taking financial coaching to the mass market
    April 7, 2021

    Octopus Group, the London headquartered financial services and energy firm, today announces its plan to launch Octopus Moneycoach with the acquisition of Hatch Financial Coaching

  • Blackfinch secures 12 investment deals totalling more than GBP11 million ahead of deadline
    April 1, 2021

    Blackfinch Ventures has completed 12 new investment deals totalling in excess of £11 million ahead of the tax-year-end deadline in a move which ‘significantly increases’

  • AJ Bell highlights the best performing funds and investment trusts in Q1 2021
    April 7, 2021

      UK funds enjoy a quarter at the top of the performance table ‘Safe’ bonds drop sharply Energy funds, resource funds and REITs bounce back

  • Brookson Legal comments on IR35 deadline  
    April 1, 2021

     Matt Fryer, Head of Legal Services at Brookson Legal comments on IR35 on the legislation deadline date 6th April: “April 6th is not the end

  • Supporting clients in vulnerable circumstances
    April 6, 2021

    Edward Grant, Director, Technical Connection division at St. James’s Place responsible for professional development, takes a practical look at what steps financial planners can take to

  • Tax Barrister, Michael Paulin, assesses the impact of IR35 on IFAs
    April 7, 2021

    ‘Nightmare IR35 legislation’ – how can IFAs protect themselves?  The inception of IR35, which more commonly is known as ‘off-payroll’ rules, can be traced to

  • Capitalising on calmer waters
    April 1, 2021

    EISA’s Mark Brownridge gets his telescope out and looks at what might lie ahead for EIS and SEIS Whilst the Budget passed without a single

  • Advisers recognise clients’ expectations of technology
    April 7, 2021

      Ross Laurie, CEO, Visible Capital, heralds a warning to adviser businesses to take a leap forward in automating their processes in order to improve

  • Introducing… Ben Sweeney, Founder of Vidivet
    April 7, 2021

    What was your life like before Vidivet? I qualified as a vet back in 2008. Seeing trends in the veterinary market, I set up my

  • Sunday share tips: Deliveroo, CMC Markets
    April 5, 2021

    Deliveroo’s debut on the stockmarket was a flop and investors now need to gauge just how much risk they are willing to take on, or

