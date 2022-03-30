X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Foresight Wealth Strategists completes acquisition of Platinum SRI

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
March 30, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

North West financial planning firm Foresight Wealth Strategists has completed its first acquisition with the purchase of Bury based Independent Financial Adviser, Platinum Socially Responsible Investments (SRI) Ltd.

Platinum SRI was founded in 2007 and specialises in socially responsible and ethical investments. The deal will provide an additional £35m in assets under management and a further 160 clients to their already established client portfolio.  This acquisition is in addition to Foresight’s strong organic growth and forms part of its strategic long-term plan.

Simon Booth, CEO of Foresight Wealth Strategists, said: “We have worked with Platinum SRI over many years and admire their approach, particularly in regard to socially responsible and ethical investment choices for their clients.  Their values closely match ours and it is for this reason it is a great acquisition.

“As we look ahead to the future of Foresight, we’ll continue to seek out further strategic acquisitions with companies who want to maintain the service for their clients, even after the sale of their business.”

Ray Boucher, Director of Platinum SRI, added: “Providing an ongoing service to my clients that is centered around their individual needs has always been the priority for my business.  This focus has allowed me to develop strong client relationships, often allowing me to look after two or three generations of my clients.

“Foresight’s values as a financial planning firm very much align with my own and I am sure that I have made the right choice for my long-standing clients and the future of their financial planning.”

Foresight Wealth Strategists is a Chartered Independent financial planning practice with headquarters in Hale, Cheshire, who specialise in providing holistic financial planning advice for their clients, enabling them to look at their whole financial picture, including areas such as investment, retirement, protection and estate planning.

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine