Foresight Wealth Strategists completes acquisition of Platinum SRI

North West financial planning firm Foresight Wealth Strategists has completed its first acquisition with the purchase of Bury based Independent Financial Adviser, Platinum Socially Responsible Investments (SRI) Ltd.

Platinum SRI was founded in 2007 and specialises in socially responsible and ethical investments. The deal will provide an additional £35m in assets under management and a further 160 clients to their already established client portfolio. This acquisition is in addition to Foresight’s strong organic growth and forms part of its strategic long-term plan.

Simon Booth, CEO of Foresight Wealth Strategists, said: “We have worked with Platinum SRI over many years and admire their approach, particularly in regard to socially responsible and ethical investment choices for their clients. Their values closely match ours and it is for this reason it is a great acquisition.

“As we look ahead to the future of Foresight, we’ll continue to seek out further strategic acquisitions with companies who want to maintain the service for their clients, even after the sale of their business.”

Ray Boucher, Director of Platinum SRI, added: “Providing an ongoing service to my clients that is centered around their individual needs has always been the priority for my business. This focus has allowed me to develop strong client relationships, often allowing me to look after two or three generations of my clients.

“Foresight’s values as a financial planning firm very much align with my own and I am sure that I have made the right choice for my long-standing clients and the future of their financial planning.”

Foresight Wealth Strategists is a Chartered Independent financial planning practice with headquarters in Hale, Cheshire, who specialise in providing holistic financial planning advice for their clients, enabling them to look at their whole financial picture, including areas such as investment, retirement, protection and estate planning.