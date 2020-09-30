Tilhill, the UK’s leading forestry, timber harvesting and landscaping have hired Will Johnson (pictured) to join its Investment & Property team as a Forestry Investment Advisor.

Previously an officer in the British Army, Johnson worked as a sustainable portfolio manager at J.P Morgan Asset Management before completing his MSc in Environmental and Forest Management from the University of Aberdeen in 2019 , winning the Tilhill Award for the best dissertation.

As a Chartered Financial Analyst, Johnson has over five years’ experience of analysing and managing sustainable investments for a wide range of UK and international institutional clients, as well as experience of long-term project finance appraisal.

He is based in in Jedburgh advising clients on investment opportunities across the Scottish Borders and North & Central England.

Johnson said: “I am looking forward to bringing a different perspective to my new role; coming into forestry from sustainable finance, and then a MSc degree, brings a different set of skills and approaches to investment which I hope will complement the rest of the team, and more importantly, help add value to our clients as they seek to invest in forestry assets. I’m also very excited in expanding forest cover across the UK.”

On joining the team Tilhill’s Head of Investment & Property Bruce Richardson said: “We are delighted to have Will join our team at what is the busiest time in the forestry market. He brings with him an entirely new set of skills with a focus on sustainability. He will no doubt be a very welcome addition to Tilhill’s property team providing us with additional capacity to help find and appraise forestry assets to match our clients’ investment objectives.”