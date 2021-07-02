X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Former CMA chair claims watchdog needs updated powers

Kam KumarbyKam Kumar
July 2, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority needs an update of its powers, said former chair Andrew Tyrie, who claimed that consumers are being “ripped off” as a result.
Tyrie said the opportunity to “rip off ordinary people” at online marketplaces fostered by the likes of Amazon, Facebook and Google was growing, but the regulator had no means to keep up.

In a report published by the Policy Institute at King’s College London and the Centre for Policy Studies thinktank, Tyrie argued that the current competition policy tools were ill-equipped to deal with the fallout from the digital revolution.

CMA’s lack of visibility among consumers was one of the biggest issues for many consumers and businesses who had “never heard of it”.

This “relative invisibility” affected its power to deter uncompetitive and unfair trading and consumers were “paying the price”, he reportedly told the Guardian.

“The CMA needs to be an organisation we can rely upon to protect ourselves,” he told the Guardian. “We need to know how to approach it and to see it acting on our behalf and which firms know will bear down on poor conduct and act as a deterrent.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine