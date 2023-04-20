Former Evelyn Partners’ Managing Partner, Amanda Browning, joins Old Mill as Head of Wealth Management

Old Mill is continuing its drive to become the fastest growing practice in the region with the appointment of Amanda Browning as Partner, Head of Wealth Management.

Amanda joins from Evelyn Partners (formerly Tilney and Smith & Williamson) where she was responsible for the successful integration of the wealth management teams following the merger; she has been brought on board to further boost Old Mill’s ambitious collaborative growth plans.

A CISI Fellow Chartered Wealth Manager, and CII Fellow Chartered Financial Planner, Amanda started her career as a cashier at Lloyds, and over the last 25 years has held senior roles at Coutts and Rathbones Group before joining Smith and Williamson as a Director in 2019.

In her last role as Managing Partner at Evelyn Partners she was responsible for integrating and managing the Bristol discretionary fund managers and financial planning teams from both Tilney and Smith & Williamson into a single business; her successful management of the process became the blueprint for subsequent integrations across the business.

After two years managing the expanded team, Amanda was looking to move on, and her former colleague David Gage – who joined Old Mill as Head of VAT in October – suggested that she meet up with Old Mill’s Head of Wealth management, Paula Hodge, as he could see a close alignment with Amanda’s approach and the direction Old Mill was looking to take.

Paula said:

“We have an open-door recruitment policy at Old Mill – when we meet someone great, we get them in, and talent of Amanda’s calibre doesn’t come along often. From the first time we met there was a real synergy. Not only does she have extensive wealth management knowledge and expertise, but she also believes in the value of regional practice, and in the importance of integration and collaboration, all of which aligns perfectly with what we are looking to achieve at Old Mill.”

Amanda said:

“Having always worked for larger corporates, Old Mill hadn’t really been on my radar. But when I met Paula, I could see her passion for the business, for her clients, and her belief in the holistic approach – something I am also very passionate about – and was hugely impressed with the growth Old Mill had achieved – and was still achieving – while maintaining its core values.

“I believe I have a lot to offer in terms of helping increase collaboration across the business to enhance Old Mill’s holistic service. I am also a real supporter of the ‘recruit, retain and promote’ strategy and feel I am in a position to take that on a level to help my planners grow and develop.”

Paula said:

“I am really pleased to be able to bring in another female Partner, especially one who feels as passionate about promoting- and supporting – women in financial services as I do. When I started, I was the only female financial planner, now, eight of our 20-strong team are women, and Old Mill has four female Partners, but there is still some way to go, which is why I am delighted to have such a superb role model for other women in the business in Amanda, giving them the belief that they can get there too.”

Amanda, who is co-founder of the Diamonds Network, a support group for successful women business leaders, is a huge advocate for women in financial services added:

“So often, women returning to the workforce after life events like having children, or the menopause don’t have the confidence in the support for a return to the workplace and therefore don’t push themselves forward. Not only is this detrimental for their own careers, but means the business world is missing out on incredible talent, and I want to give women the tools and support they need to reach their true potential.”

Kevin Whitmarsh, CEO of Old Mill said:

“Since the restructure, where we brought all aspects of the business together into one multi-service advisory firm, and announced our ambitious growth plans, the business has gone from strength to strength. But if we are to achieve our goals, we need to continue to bring in the very best talent.

“Amanda is not only a very accomplished and experienced candidate but is also someone that shares our vision for Old Mill, and she will be a huge asset as we push forward with our ambitious plans.”