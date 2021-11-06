Four-day week prompts one in three UK workers to consider a second income

58% of working Brits believe their productivity levels will increase

35% want to take on a second job during their day off

14% of respondents want to learn a new skill

New research reveals that one in three (35%) UK workers are preparing to supplement their salary with a second income should a four-day work week be approved. Over half (58%) of those surveyed felt a four-day work week would increase their productivity, according to the research commissioned by Airtasker, the trusted community marketplace for local services.

The news comes as the ‘Great Resignation’ continues to accelerate across the UK with British workers looking to change their way of working by seeking more flexible arrangements.

The research revealed that 57% of UK workers would like to have more space in their working week by reducing their hours to four days. This could mean around 18.5 million workers opting for a four-day week, with 6.8 million choosing to take Mondays off and 2.4 million opting to take Wednesdays off.

The survey found that 14% of respondents are looking to upskill or develop new skills on their day off, while 11% want to embark on self-development such as educational courses.

Despite 39% believing that working four days will increase their number of work hours, 60% of workers feel positive that it’s possible to do their job in four days, with benefits cited as:

A four-day work week will positively impact my mental health 63% A four-day work week will motivate me more 61% A four-day work week will help with employee burnout 63% A four-day work week will improve my time management skills 57%

According to a separate Airtasker survey, the top sectors to generate a second income with a side hustle are accountancy, banking and finance (15%); creative arts and design (9%) and teaching and education (9%).

Tim Fung, Co-founder & CEO at Airtasker, said: “The global pandemic gave many an opportunity to reflect, so it’s not surprising that British workers are supportive of a four-day work week.

“This new way of working could unleash greater productivity with employees more focused and present during meetings. Staff would become more diligent with time management as they’d need to design their schedules in a way that enables them to do their full-time output across four days.

“The four-day work week could also lead to greater employee happiness and this could mean better retention for employers too, so it’s a win-win.

“Working remotely can mean the lines between work and personal life are blurred, so it’s great to see that the majority of Brits think a four-day work week could improve burnout and stress.

“At Airtasker, we provide our staff with recharge days so employees can take a day away from their screens to focus on personal wellbeing. It’s a great reminder for staff to take time out for themselves, whether that’s spending a day out in nature or pursuing a passion project,” he said.