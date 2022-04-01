X

FPC’s award-winning Young Achiever of the Year

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
April 1, 2022
in News
Helen Thomas and Joseph Carr
Chartered Financial Planner, Helen Thomas has won a prestigious award in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the profession, her clients and the wider community.

Helen (pictured) is one of the talented team of young planners at Chartered Financial Planners, FPC, based in Ainsdale, near Southport and was named Young Achiever of the Year by the Insurance Institute of Liverpool. The IIL is the regional body of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), a professional body dedicated to building trust in the insurance and financial planning profession.

The Young Achiever award is open to those under the age of 35 years who have excelled in their area of work and made a positive contribution to their profession in Liverpool during 2021.

Helen commented: “I am delighted to receive this award which is an acknowledgement by the Insurance Institute of the value of financial planning. I look forward to continuing to support our clients, young people in our local schools and the work of the Community Foundation in Merseyside especially now that so many are facing real challenges both here and abroad”.

Helen joined FPC in January 2018. After achieving Chartered Financial Planner status, she went on to achieve Fellowship of the Personal Finance Society, becoming one the youngest candidates to do so in the UK.  As an education champion for the Personal Finance Society, she regularly delivers workshops in local secondary schools for 16- 18 year olds and she sits on the funding panel of the FPC Foundation set up in response to the pandemic working closely with local community groups.

Together with three other members of the FPC team, Helen also participated in the BPP University Law School Financial Literacy Campaign in 2021 for law graduates, the first initiative of its kind within the world of higher education.

Managing Partner at FPC, Moira O’Shaughnessy added: “Helen continually stretches herself, on both a professional and personal level and is a fabulous role model and mentor within FPC.

Giving something back to the community is core to FPC’s values and throughout the pandemic when we were all kept apart, Helen proved that by continuing to reach out to our clients, colleagues, fellow professionals and community partners, whilst putting any spare time she had to great use furthering her professional qualifications.

Her achievements, at such a young age, together with the dedication she has shown outside of FPC, professional organisations is testament to her commitment to raising awareness of financial planning, the value of advice and to enhancing the reputation of our profession.”

