The Guide offers advisers a step by step approach to finding and securing new clients, and has been created by Faith Liversedge, a specialist in digital marketing for financial advisers.

Brendan Llewellyn, Adviser Home Director commented:

“Our research with advisers makes it clear that whilst most are comfortable with remote dealing for existing clients it’s a different matter when it comes to new prospective clients. We asked Faith to develop this guide to make a real difference with advisers who wish to expand their client base. It’s a practical guide laced with case studies and examples of best practice. “

Liversedge added:

“Advisers and clients are increasingly at home with tech enabled communication so really it’s just a question of identifying the steps to full client engagement. Many advisers are becoming enthused by the potential – distance for example is no longer a barrier – and the clients need for advice has to be at an all-time high.”

In addition to the full guide there is also a one-page infographic showing how the various business development steps all interlink.

