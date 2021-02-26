Friday broker round-up

Reckitt Benckiser: Credit Suisse reiterates outperform with a target price of 7,800p.
Standard Chartered: Berenberg reiterates buy with a target price of 550p.
Anglo American: Berenberg reiterates buy with a target price of 3,200p.
Howden Joinery: Canaccord reiterates hold with a target price of 735p.
Jupiter Fund Management: Canaccord reiterates buy with a target price of 348p.
Entain: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral with a target price of 1,607p.
888 Holdings: JP Morgan reiterates overweight with a target price of 350p.
BAE Systems: Deutsche Bank reiterates buy with a target price of 660p.
Aston Martin Lagonda: Deutsche Bank reiterates hold with a target price of 1,400p.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals: Liberum reiterates sell with a target price of 3,050p.
Grafton Group: Liberum reiterates hold with a target price of 980p.
Mondi: Credit Suisse reiterates outperform with a target price of 2,100p.