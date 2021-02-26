X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Friday broker round-up

by
February 26, 2021
in The Broker
Share this story
Share this story

Reckitt Benckiser: Credit Suisse reiterates outperform with a target price of 7,800p.

Standard Chartered: Berenberg reiterates buy with a target price of 550p.

Anglo American: Berenberg reiterates buy with a target price of 3,200p.

Howden Joinery: Canaccord reiterates hold with a target price of 735p.

Jupiter Fund Management: Canaccord reiterates buy with a target price of 348p.

Entain: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral with a target price of 1,607p.

888 Holdings: JP Morgan reiterates overweight with a target price of 350p.

BAE Systems: Deutsche Bank reiterates buy with a target price of 660p.

Aston Martin Lagonda: Deutsche Bank reiterates hold with a target price of 1,400p.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals: Liberum reiterates sell with a target price of 3,050p.

Grafton Group: Liberum reiterates hold with a target price of 980p.

Mondi: Credit Suisse reiterates outperform with a target price of 2,100p.

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine