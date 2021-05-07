X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Friday newspaper round-up: Ad scams, Liberty Steel, GKN

Louise NewmanbyLouise Newman
May 7, 2021
in In the Press
Share this story
Share this story

A coalition of organisations including City of London police and the consumer body Which? is demanding the government make tech giants such as Google and Facebook legally responsible for fake and fraudulent adverts. In a joint letter to the home secretary, Priti Patel, the 17 organisations have urged ministers to force search engines and social media sites to vet all adverts they publish to protect the public from an “avalanche” of scams involving investments and other financial offers. – Guardian
A Brussels plot to lock the City out of European markets has backfired and harmed the finances of banks on the Continent, the boss of the UK’s finance watchdog has said. Nikhil Rathi, head of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said in a first major intervention that European Union lenders have lost market share because of resistance to a so-called equivalence deal that would have preserved ties with Britain. – Telegraph

Sanjeev Gupta is seeking a £200m lifeline that will allow his UK steelmaking operations to get back to full production. Liberty Steel is thrashing out details of a new working capital facility with US-based White Oak Global Advisors, a company which specialises in funding struggling businesses. The agreement is subject to due diligence checks by White Oak and would guarantee that the money is ring-fenced for Liberty’s UK operations, not funnelled into parent company GFG. – Telegraph

The global semiconductor shortage, which is hobbling some of the world’s leading carmakers, is trickling down into the supply chain as GKN warned that is being hit by the knock-on impact. Its warning came as Volkswagen, Europe’s largest carmaker, said that it is in “crisis mode” over the microchip shortages. VW warned that production could be significantly affected in the second half. – The Times

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine