(Sharecast News) – Boeing has been fined $2.5bn by the US justice department after being charged with fraud and conspiracy in connection with two fatal crashes of its 737 Max airliner. Boeing’s employees chose “the path of profit over candor by concealing material information” from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the US’s top airline regulator, David Burns, the acting assistant attorney general of the justice department’s criminal division, wrote in a release. – Guardian

International travellers will need to show a negative Covid-19 test before being allowed into the UK, the government has announced, in a significant toughening of border controls to try to stem the spread of new coronavirus variants. The new rules will take effect next week and apply to returning UK nationals as well as foreign citizens. Passengers will need to produce a test result taken less than 72 hours before boarding planes, boats or trains to the UK, and could be fined £500 in border spot checks without a negative result. – Guardian

As many as a quarter of British employees could end up working from home for good, bosses anticipate, as companies plan for permanent changes after Covid. Almost every chief finance officer – 97pc – surveyed by Deloitte expects more flexible and home working in the long-term. This is expected to lead to a five-fold increase in the number of people clocking in from their spare room or kitchen table, taking the share of remote workers up from 5pc in 2019 to about 25pc in 2025. – Telegraph

Audit firm Grant Thornton is being sued for £200m by liquidators of cake seller Patisserie Valerie which collapsed in 2019 following a major accounting scandal. Liquidators FRP Advisory told creditors they had been advised that Grant Thornton was negligent in the preparation of Patisserie Valerie’s financial statements between 2014 and 2017. – Telegraph

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, could join forces with Blackstone, one of the world’s biggest private equity firms, to make a £3 billion takeover bid for Signature Aviation, a provider of services to private jet owners. Cascade Investment, a vehicle which manages part of Mr Gates’ personal wealth, and Blackstone were last night close to agreeing the basis on which they would make a joint offer for Signature, according to Sky News. – The Times