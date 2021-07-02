Friday newspaper round-up: Carbon scheme, vaccine passports, GlaxoSmithKline, CMA

Ministers have drawn up radical plans to reduce carbon emissions that would increase gas bills and the cost of running a car by hundreds of pounds a year, The Times has learnt. The government is planning to introduce a carbon reduction scheme that could put up the costs of gas and petrol as part of an attempt to decarbonise the economy. – The Times

Up to five million Britons face being locked out of European holidays because their vaccines are not recognised by the EU’s passport scheme, the Telegraph has learned. Millions of vaccines administered here do not qualify for the European Union’s vaccine passport scheme, because the shots were manufactured in India and are not yet authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). – Telegraph

Labour has narrowly won the Batley and Spen byelection, holding on to the West Yorkshire seat after a hotly contested campaign. Labour won 13,296 votes with the Conservatives recording 12,973, according to official results. Kim Leadbeater defeated Ryan Stephenson, the Tory candidate, by 323 votes. George Galloway, representing the Workers Party of Britain, came third with 8,264 votes. – Guardian

An American hedge fund has called on GlaxoSmithKline to consider an overhaul of its board and a sale of its consumer healthcare business. In an open letter to Sir Jonathan Symonds, the British drugs company’s chairman, Elliott Management made a series of demands and criticised years of “severe” underperformance and “under-management”. – The Times

Ireland has joined a rebellion against Joe Biden’s global deal on corporation tax as it seeks to maintain the low rate that has made it an EU haven for tech giants. The country is among nine others which have rejected the deal, with Ireland’s finance minister saying it was not in a position to join the agreement due to proposals for a global minimum tax rate of at least 15pc which have been championed by the US. – Telegraph

The former chair of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has said the huge online marketplace fostered by tech companies such as Amazon, Facebook and Google means the opportunity to “rip off ordinary people” is growing and that the regulator is struggling to keep up. In a new report, Andrew Tyrie, who quit as chair of the competition watchdog last year, argues that one of the CMA’s biggest problems is that many consumers and businesses have “never heard of it”. – Guardian