X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Friday newspaper round-up: Carbon tax, broadband, corporate tax, trade unions

Caroline BartonbyCaroline Barton
May 28, 2021
in In the Press
Share this story
Share this story

More than £700,000 is lost to bank transfer scams every day, which works out at £491 a minute, according to research by the consumer body Which? It claimed the banking industry’s approach to reimbursing victims of this type of fraud was “unfair and inconsistent,” with less than half of losses being returned to those affected. – Guardian
Boris Johnson is considering plans for a carbon tax on imports from polluting industries in a move that could protect British farmers from foreign rivals. The proposals would initially target heavy industry such as steelmaking but could in future be expanded to include agriculture, a major CO2 emitter. UK farmers would likely hail the move as a lifeline if it goes ahead, amid widespread anxiety that rivals in Australia and elsewhere could use new trade deals to flood the country with cheap produce. – Telegraph

BT’s infrastructure builder has doubled the number of homes and businesses it will upgrade to full-fibre broadband in the countryside, The Telegraph can reveal. Openreach plans to ease the burden on the Government by shouldering the cost of delivering full-fibre to an extra 3m premises in some of the hardest-to-reach parts of the UK. – Telegraph

Agreement on a global minimum corporation tax that would raise billions of pounds from footloose multinationals may come as early as next week. Negotiators are close to landing a set of common principles as part of an overhaul of the international tax code that the world’s leading advanced economies will sign up to at next Friday’s meeting of G7 finance ministers. – The Times

Trade union membership has risen for a fourth year in a row as more public sector workers joined up during the pandemic. Official figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy showed a rise of 118,000 to 6.6 million in 2020, up from 6.2 million in 2016. Although a significant rise, this is still only half the peak of 13.2 million in 1979. – The Times

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine