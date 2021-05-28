Friday newspaper round-up: Carbon tax, broadband, corporate tax, trade unions

More than £700,000 is lost to bank transfer scams every day, which works out at £491 a minute, according to research by the consumer body Which? It claimed the banking industry’s approach to reimbursing victims of this type of fraud was “unfair and inconsistent,” with less than half of losses being returned to those affected. – Guardian

Boris Johnson is considering plans for a carbon tax on imports from polluting industries in a move that could protect British farmers from foreign rivals. The proposals would initially target heavy industry such as steelmaking but could in future be expanded to include agriculture, a major CO2 emitter. UK farmers would likely hail the move as a lifeline if it goes ahead, amid widespread anxiety that rivals in Australia and elsewhere could use new trade deals to flood the country with cheap produce. – Telegraph

BT’s infrastructure builder has doubled the number of homes and businesses it will upgrade to full-fibre broadband in the countryside, The Telegraph can reveal. Openreach plans to ease the burden on the Government by shouldering the cost of delivering full-fibre to an extra 3m premises in some of the hardest-to-reach parts of the UK. – Telegraph

Agreement on a global minimum corporation tax that would raise billions of pounds from footloose multinationals may come as early as next week. Negotiators are close to landing a set of common principles as part of an overhaul of the international tax code that the world’s leading advanced economies will sign up to at next Friday’s meeting of G7 finance ministers. – The Times

Trade union membership has risen for a fourth year in a row as more public sector workers joined up during the pandemic. Official figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy showed a rise of 118,000 to 6.6 million in 2020, up from 6.2 million in 2016. Although a significant rise, this is still only half the peak of 13.2 million in 1979. – The Times