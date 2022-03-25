Friday newspaper round-up: Electric car chargers, Ocado, Apple

The UK government has set a new target to increase the number of electric car chargers more than ten times to 300,000 by 2030 after heavy criticism that the rollout of public infrastructure is too slow to match rapid growth in sales. The Department for Transport (DfT) said it would invest an extra £450m to do so, alongside hefty sums of private capital. Sales of new cars and vans with petrol and diesel engines will be banned from 2030. – Guardian

Ocado is redesigning a new logo for its fast-track Zoom service less than a week after it was launched, after drawing comparisons to the Russian battle symbol used on tanks and other military vehicles in Ukraine. The online grocer unveiled the logo, featuring a white swishy Z on a pink circle background, last Friday. But on Thursday, the company said it was having a rethink after its design quickly drew comparisons with the “Zwastika”. – Guardian

The cost of living crisis risks sparking a wave of rioting in Britain because its economy is one of the most fragile in Europe, a French investment bank has warned. L’Atelier BNP Paribas said that there is a danger of “social unrest, protest and extremism” after the UK ranked 35th out of 36 countries for its ability to deliver higher wages, lower costs and social mobility. – Telegraph

Apple is considering launching a monthly subscription for the iPhone and other gadgets in a move that could encourage users to pay regularly for access to the latest devices. The company is working on the service, which would mean consumers paying for devices in installments rather than upfront, ahead of a potential launch later this year, Bloomberg reported. – Telegraph

City regulators have taken the first step towards creating a British rulebook for cryptocurrencies amid worries that the fast-growing $1.7 trillion market will eventually pose a threat to the wider financial system. The Bank of England’s financial policy committee began to set out its thinking yesterday on how the cryptocurrency sector should be supervised in a move that potentially heralds a turning point for digital assets, which so far have been almost entirely unregulated. – The Times

Judges have quashed a second conviction in what has been described as the UK’s biggest bribery scandal, increasing the pressure on the Serious Fraud Office. The Court of Appeal ruled yesterday that failures by the SFO to disclose evidence meant the conviction of Paul Bond should be set aside. Judges rejected a request for a retrial. – The Times