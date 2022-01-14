Friday newspaper round-up: Energy prices, Google, Ofcom, TPG

The global surge in demand for energy could spark another three years of market volatility and record power plant pollution unless countries make major changes to how they generate electricity, the world’s energy watchdog has warned. The International Energy Agency recorded the steepest ever increase in electricity demand last year, which triggered blackouts in major economies and led to historic energy price highs and record emissions. – Guardian

Google has announced a $1bn (£871m) deal to buy the London development Central Saint Giles, calling the move a show of confidence in the return to more office working. The US tech firm currently rents space in the brightly coloured development designed by the architect Renzo Piano, which is located in the centre of the capital, near Oxford Street. – Guardian

The chairman of BT’s network arm Openreach has emerged as the frontrunner in the race to oversee Ofcom, in a process being led by Sue Gray even as she investigates parties in Downing Street. Mike McTighe has applied to head up the board at the media and telecoms regulator after previous attempts by Boris Johnson to install Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, triggered a political storm.- Telegraph

Jaguar has reported a collapse in sales, including of the I-Pace, its sole zero-emission vehicle. The company, which aims to be Britain’s leading electric carmaker, delivered only 14,400 vehicles in the fourth quarter of last year, 48 per cent down on the final three months of 2020 and 25 per cent lower than the third quarter of 2021. – The Times

One of America’s most prominent private equity firms landed on the public markets with a bang yesterday, with its shares jumping by 15 per cent after its initial public offering. TPG was valued at more than $10 billion by a robust flotation that is likely to reassure investors trying to gauge the mood on Wall Street towards new company listings. – The Times