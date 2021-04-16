Friday newspaper round-up: Gambling firms, rail tickets, Entain, chip shortage

Gambling firms behind more than £30m in football shirt sponsorship deals have been accused of making “insulting” contributions to the industry-funded addiction charity, with one giving just £250. An annual list of donors to GambleAware, which is funded by online casinos and bookmakers, details how much individual firms have given. – Guardian

Ministers and rail chiefs are putting the finishing touches to a new system of flexible rail season tickets designed to entice commuters back to city centres as they split their time between home and the office. Concerns over costs mean the discounts on offer will be much less generous than for a traditional season ticket, with mandarins attempting to spare the taxpayer from further expense after handing over £10bn in subsidies to keep services running, the Telegraph can reveal. – Telegraph

Dublin has emerged as an early winner in the battle for City jobs post-Brexit after it was picked by a quarter of firms forced to move business to an EU hub, new research shows. New Financial, a think tank, has identified 135 firms that have relocated business to Dublin as a result of Brexit. Some 102 firms picked Paris, 95 opted for Luxembourg, 63 Frankfurt and 48 Amsterdam. – Telegraph

The world’s biggest contract chipmaker has warned that tight chip supplies will probably continue into next year amid a global shortage that has disrupted production across the technology and automotive sectors. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company said that it was expanding capacity and would keep pricing in check to alleviate the pressure. – The Times

The betting group that owns the Ladbrokes and Coral chains said yesterday that it was keeping the issue of furlough payments “under review”, but it refused to commit to returning the cash as online profits soar. Entain is under pressure to clarify its position after William Hill handed back £24.5 million of payments last year and after Flutter opted not to claim £25 million from the British and Irish governments for employees of its Paddy Power shops. – The Times