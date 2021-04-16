X

Friday newspaper round-up: Gambling firms, rail tickets, Entain, chip shortage

David RedfordbyDavid Redford
April 16, 2021
in In the Press
Gambling firms behind more than £30m in football shirt sponsorship deals have been accused of making “insulting” contributions to the industry-funded addiction charity, with one giving just £250. An annual list of donors to GambleAware, which is funded by online casinos and bookmakers, details how much individual firms have given. – Guardian
Ministers and rail chiefs are putting the finishing touches to a new system of flexible rail season tickets designed to entice commuters back to city centres as they split their time between home and the office. Concerns over costs mean the discounts on offer will be much less generous than for a traditional season ticket, with mandarins attempting to spare the taxpayer from further expense after handing over £10bn in subsidies to keep services running, the Telegraph can reveal. – Telegraph

Dublin has emerged as an early winner in the battle for City jobs post-Brexit after it was picked by a quarter of firms forced to move business to an EU hub, new research shows. New Financial, a think tank, has identified 135 firms that have relocated business to Dublin as a result of Brexit. Some 102 firms picked Paris, 95 opted for Luxembourg, 63 Frankfurt and 48 Amsterdam. – Telegraph

The world’s biggest contract chipmaker has warned that tight chip supplies will probably continue into next year amid a global shortage that has disrupted production across the technology and automotive sectors. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company said that it was expanding capacity and would keep pricing in check to alleviate the pressure. – The Times

The betting group that owns the Ladbrokes and Coral chains said yesterday that it was keeping the issue of furlough payments “under review”, but it refused to commit to returning the cash as online profits soar. Entain is under pressure to clarify its position after William Hill handed back £24.5 million of payments last year and after Flutter opted not to claim £25 million from the British and Irish governments for employees of its Paddy Power shops. – The Times

This Week’s Most Read

  • Pensions: the tax trap whose bite is worse than its bark
    April 12, 2021

    Pension rules are increasingly complex, with the cost of getting it wrong often punishing. JM Finn’s Atticus Kidd explains the rules around the annual allowance

  • Haatch SEIS fund oversubscribed within 2 weeks
    April 14, 2021

    Haatch Ventures quietly launched their first SEIS Fund in March, with a target raise of £1.5m.  This figure was reached within 2 weeks, and the

  • Staycation Boom Could be Taxing for Landlords
    April 14, 2021

    Furnished holiday lets offer tax breaks, but owners need to tread carefully. Soaring demand for holiday lets as the UK plans for a ‘staycation summer’

  • Free EIS reviews
    April 13, 2021

    High Quality Independent EIS Reviews, completely FREE for advisers   To sign up for your free reviews, you can register here or email your contact

  • Family wealth unlocked
    April 9, 2021

    Talking to IFA Magazine, Les Cameron, Head of Technical Services at Prudential, identifies some of the highlights from Prudential’s new Family Wealth Unlocked report which

  • Why Government support means there has never been a better time for sustainability start-ups
    April 14, 2021

    When Glasgow hosts the United Nations Climate Change Conference in November, it will be more than two years since the UK signed into law its

  • MainStreet Partners: does the ‘S’ in ESG have ‘middle child’ syndrome?
    April 13, 2021

    Long overlooked in favour of its more obvious counterparts, last year saw investors turn a corner and beckon in ‘an era of social impact investing’,

  • Pandemic has delayed important tax planning decisions according to advisers
    April 12, 2021

    Survey results released following research conducted by Vouchedfor on behalf of Octopus Investments  People have delayed making financial decisions, including important tax planning, as a

  • How can financial advisers improve their customer experience across the generations?
    April 12, 2021

    While the adviser ‘experience’ has a critical role to play in the retention of your clients, it’s clear from new and enlightening research from Prudential,

  • Families planning boost to the bank of mum and dad -Openwork Partnership research reveals
    April 13, 2021

    New research* from The Openwork Partnership shows nearly one in five parents and grandparents plan to use their home wealth to help children and grandchildren

