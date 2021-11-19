Friday newspaper round-up: GFG Alliance, Apple, FinnCap, M&S

Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance has sold two aluminium parts factories after Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) stepped in to secure a vital part of its supply chain. Evtec, an automotive supplier based in Coventry, will take over Liberty Aluminium Technologies casting plants in Coventry and Kidderminster in the West Midlands, saving 170 jobs. However, GFG is closing a site in Witham, Essex, with the loss of 64 jobs. – Guardian

Apple is stepping up its plans to enter the car market and aims to launch a self-driving electric vehicle in 2025, according to a report. The tech company’s much-rumoured automotive project has bolstered its ambitions under new leadership and is pushing for a fully self-driving vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals, said Bloomberg. The car’s interior would be designed for hands-off driving, with one possible design featuring passengers sitting around a U-shaped seating formation. – Guardian

Zia Chishti, the founder of Princess Beatrice’s technology company Afiniti, resigned on Thursday night two days after a former employee accused him of violent sexual assault. Following a crunch board meeting, directors said Mr Chishti had “stepped down from his role as chairman, chief executive officer, and director of Afiniti, effective immediately”. – Telegraph

A City broker will offer unlimited paid time off in an effort to help its staff to avoid burnout. FinnCap has set out the plan for its 155 employees to try to make a significant improvement to working conditions and in recognition of heightened demands from clients because of volatile capital markets, Bloomberg reported. – The Times

The chairman of Marks & Spencer warned that trade in Northern Ireland could become an “operational nightmare” and that the burden of red tape would be increased by concessions from Brussels. Archie Norman has written to Lord Frost, the Cabinet Office minister, saying that European Commission plans could result in “worsening friction and cost and a high level of ambiguity and scope for dispute”. – The Times