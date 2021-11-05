X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Friday newspaper round-up: Liberty Steel, London house prices, Covid support schemes

Kam KumarbyKam Kumar
November 5, 2021
in In the Press
Share this story
Share this story

The metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta should be investigated for potential breaches of his duties as a company director, according to a scathing report by MPs that said his leadership threatened the future viability of Liberty Steel. Liberty Steel has lurched through eight months of crisis after the March collapse of its key financial backer, Greensill Capital, triggered an ongoing attempt to find new lenders. – Guardian

The return of the international super-rich to London amid the easing of coronavirus pandemic restrictions has fuelled the highest annual growth in property prices in the capital’s most expensive district since 2015. Average home prices in “prime central London” – which stretches from Chelsea to Camden and Notting Hill to Westminster – have risen by almost 7% since the start of the year, according to research by the estate agent Knight Frank. – Guardian

One of Virgin Media O2’s owners has stoked City expectations of a blockbuster float of the £31bn mobile and broadband giant as soon as next year. Mike Fries, chief executive of Liberty Global, said he was mulling listings for some of its European telecoms operators, fuelling speculation that a listing of the cable and mobile company could be brought forward to 2022. – Telegraph

Fraudulent claims on three emergency government schemes may have cost the taxpayer almost £5 billion, according to an analysis of figures published by HM Revenue & Customs. The tax authority has estimated in its annual report that up to 6.4 per cent of the billions of pounds provided to companies supposed to be supporting furloughed employees may have been lost to fraudsters – meaning as much as £4.42 billion may have been paid to criminals abusing the scheme.- The Times

A shortage of candidates is hitting firms’ recruitment plans and starting salaries for full-time and temporary staff have hit record levels, according to a report. Hiring has continued in recent weeks, although the availability of candidates fell sharply, a survey by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and KPMG suggested. – The Times

This Week’s Most Read

  • COP26: Mark Carney and GFANZ announce $130trillion commitment to net zero by financial sector
    November 3, 2021

    Amount of finance committed to achieving 1.5°C now at scale needed to deliver the transition Capital committed to net zero now at over $130 trillion,

  • Will COP26 be a game changer for ESG investing?
    November 2, 2021

    The 26th United Nations Climate Change conference (COP26) is happening as we speak. Given the UN’s hashtag and strapline of #TogetherForOurPlanet Rebecca Tomes asks what

  • COP26: expect unprecedented investment flows if leaders act
    November 3, 2021

    The world’s spotlight is centred firmly on Glasgow, where the most pivotal climate change summit ever is now underway. The investment industry’s eyes will be

  • Premium Bonds are 65 on Monday and bigger than ever with more than 113 billion bonds eligible
    October 29, 2021

    Monday 1 November 2021 marks 65 years since the first Premium Bond was bought A record 113,081,411,333 Bonds were in the October prize draw A

  • Meal Kits: Climate Change Friend or Foe?
    October 30, 2021

    Klyzza Lidman, Investment Analyst at Aubrey Capital Management, investigates the ESG credentials of meal kit companies. During the UK’s second lockdown, my flatmates decided to

  • Financial Insight’s COP26 Daily Podcast Briefing: Day 1 with Pru UK
    November 1, 2021

    In the first of Financial Insight’s Daily COP26 podcast briefings Vince Smith-Hughes, Director Specialist for Business Support at Pru UK, gives us the run down.

  • COP26 Daily Briefing Podcast: Day 2 with Vala Capital
    November 2, 2021

    In our second daily round up podcast, Financial Insight, we talk to Jonathon Spanos, who heads up Venture Capital Investment for Vala. Jonathon touches on

  • COP26 Daily Briefing Podcast: Day 3 with EQ Investors
    November 3, 2021

    Today, Mark Carney made the momentous announcement that the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) will commit to accelerating the decarbonisation of the global

  • AJ Bell: Why the Bank of England might not raise interest rates – yet
    November 2, 2021

    Markets are pricing in an interest rate rise on Thursday They may be disappointed – the MPC has good reasons to wait Impact of interest

  • abrdn acquires investing insights platform Finimize
    October 29, 2021

    Global investment company abrdn has acquired the business with a view to enabling Finimize to become the #1 information platform for modern investors.  Finimize empowers

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine