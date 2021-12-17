X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Friday newspaper round-up: PCR tests, hospitality firms, Mike Lynch

Kam KumarbyKam Kumar
December 17, 2021
in In the Press
Share this story
Share this story

Poor service from suppliers of PCR travel tests is “an issue of national significance”, and regulators are not doing enough to police hundreds of new businesses that have moved into the market, the former competition boss Andrew Tyrie has said. In an interview with the Guardian, Lord Tyrie, who was chairman of the Competition and Markets Authority until last year, called for a clean up of the list of PCR test providers published on the government website, which many travellers consult before buying a kit. – Guardian
Rishi Sunak has been forced to cut short a trip to California and fly back to London to draw up an emergency rescue package for hospitality firms hit by mass Christmas cancellations amid the Omicron wave. The chancellor held crisis talks with struggling firms by video link from the US on Thursday before his flight, after Labour said his absence from the UK was “an insult to British businesses and workers”. – Guardian

The former boss of McDonald’s has been forced to hand back his $105m (£79m) severance package after the fast food chain discovered he had concealed sexual relationships with three employees. Steve Easterbrook had been battling attempts by the burger chain to claw back cash and shares he received after leaving two years ago. But as part of a settlement announced on Thursday, the British executive issued an apology to the company and agreed to forfeit his exit spoils. – Telegraph

Prosecutors have told the fraud trial of Elizabeth Holmes that she “chose fraud over business failure” as they wrapped up their case against the Theranos founder. The once-fêted Silicon Valley blood-testing group would not have attracted funding and revenue had its chief executive been truthful, Jeff Schenk, assistant US attorney, said. – The Times

Mike Lynch, the technology tycoon facing extradition to the United States after being accused of fraud is preparing for the next stage of a legal battle. Lynch has mounted a High Court challenge to a decision made in extradition proceedings. Yesterday a High Court judge said the challenge would be considered at a hearing next month. – The Times

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine