Friday newspaper round-up: StubHub, pandemic jobs scheme, Ofgem

StubHub has been accused of failing to disclose when customers are buying tickets from professional touts, in breach of a legal undertaking given to the consumer watchdog. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) requires sites such as Viagogo and StubHub to let customers know when tickets are being sold by professional ticket traders, who dominate resale listings for gigs and other events, leading to fans paying massively inflated prices. – Guardian

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s flagship £2bn pandemic jobs scheme to get young people into work may not be delivering value for money, the spending watchdog has said. A report by the National Audit Office (NAO), and a separate one by a group of peers, has highlighted concerns that youth unemployment policies are either insufficient or flawed. – Guardian

Marks & Spencer has become the target of a row over plans to demolish its flagship London store, as fears rise over the death of Britain’s high street heritage architecture. Since plans to redevelop its Marble Arch site were voted through on Tuesday night, opposition from heritage charities and architecture aficionados has been brewing against the 137-year-old retail institution. – Telegraph

The energy regulator is facing “serious questions” over its handling of the domestic supply market after two more firms collapsed. Ofgem said that Entice Energy, which supplies around 5,400 households, and Orbit Energy, which supplies another 65,000, had ceased to trade on Thursday as a crisis gripping the industry continued to gather pace. – Telegraph

Car production slumped by 40 per cent in Britain last month as manufacturers grappled with a shortage of semiconductors on top of disruption caused by the Covid pandemic. It was the fourth monthly drop in a row and contributed to the weakest October output since 1956, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). – The Times