(Sharecast News) – Investors’ focus at the end of the week will be on UK gross domestic product figures for December, alongside with detailed readings for industrial production, foreign trade and services output.

Economists at Barclays Research forecast a month-on-month drop of 6.5% after November’s 0.4% rise.

Stateside meanwhile, markets will be waiting on the preliminary results of the University of Michigan’s consumer confidence in January.

Also due out are a raft of economic indicators referencing December, including reports for industrial production and retail sales.

Across the Channel, final readings on French and Spanish consumer prices in December are scheduled for release.

Friday 15 January

AGMs

Northern Venture Trust, Zenith Energy LTD.Com Shs NPV (DI)

EGMs

Marwyn Value Investors Limited

GMs

Tasty, Summerway Capital, Katoro Gold

Final Dividend Payment Date

Carr’s Group, Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust

Interim Dividend Payment Date

Octopus Apollo VCT, Devro, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, IG Design Group, Discoverie Group, Octopus AIM VCT, Charles Stanley Group, BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust, Creightons

Special Dividend Date

RDL Realisation

Quarterly Payment Date

XP Power Ltd. (DI)

UK Economic Announcements

Index of Services (07:00)

Industrial Production (07:00)

Balance of Trade (07:00)

Manufacturing Production (07:00)

Gross Domestic Product (07:00)

International Economic Announcements

Balance of Trade (EU) (10:00)

Retail Sales (US) (13:30)

Producer Price Index (US) (13:30)

Capacity Utilisation (US) (14:15)

Industrial Production (US) (14:15)

Business Inventories (US) (15:00)

U. of Michigan Confidence (Prelim) (US) (15:00)