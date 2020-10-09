@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

FSCS rebuff misleading advice claims, LCF Bondholders say FSCS have incomplete evidence resulting in arbitrary decisions. Meanwhile the UK’s economic recovery seems to have slowed in August, new data suggests.

Firstly, economic concerns for Northern regions facing local lockdowns continue to brew.

Political leaders in the North are raising alarm about the *economic* impact of further restrictions in their areas. Which raises a troubling question: Could this crisis end up making regional inequalities greater and levelling up still harder? 1/ — Ben Chu (@BenChu_) October 8, 2020

Norma Cohen shares her insight on the matter.

'This evidence from local lockdowns suggests that it is possible to control the virus without resorting to extreme measures that damage the economy. Isolating, testing and tracing cases are key to the effectiveness of keeping lockdowns local https://t.co/DS0N8AGSww — Norma Cohen (@NormaCohen3) October 9, 2020

Morgan Stanley and Eaton Vance merger looks promising for both parties.

Some great analysis here by the @CitywireProBuy team on why the fund mega merger between @MorganStanley and @EatonVance makes sense, and why it might not…https://t.co/6MZ69E1Q4y#AssetManagement #FundManagement — Dylan Lobo (@DylLob) October 9, 2020

Andy Verity shares data on the health of UK economic recovery.

With economic activity still 9.2% below its pre-covid level, and the summer 'bounceback' running out of steam, the economic contraction remains substantially worse than the peak-to-trough drop of 6.9% over 15 months in the financial crisis 2008-9. — Andy Verity (@andyverity) October 9, 2020

LCF Bondholder’s Twitter respond to FSCS response to London Capital and Finance scandal.

FSCS have incomplete evidence resulting in arbitrary decisions. Compensation is being paid to savers who had no contact other than the website.

Transcripts of calls from FSCS say: “I've spoken to God, ISiS & Frankie Valli during my investment period and pulled my eyes out”! https://t.co/7eVN77O27w — LCF Bondholders (@LCFBondholders) October 9, 2020

