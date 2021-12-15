X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

FTSE 100 lower as UK inflation soars to ten year high

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
December 15, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Today, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released the latest inflation data for the UK revealing that the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 5.1% in the 12 months to November 2021, up from 4.2% to October. This is the highest CPI 12-month inflation rate since September 2011, when it stood at 5.2%.

According to the ONS, in November 2021 the CPI rose by 0.7% from the previous month, compared with a fall of 0.1% in the same month the previous year. Price rises in transport, and recreation and culture were the largest contributors to the monthly rate in November 2021. The costs of goods produced by factories and the prices of raw materials were also a factor.

Economists polled by Reuters had been anticipating a rise of 4.7% for November so today’s figure of 5.1% has beaten that considerably. The Bank of England, whose Monetary Policy Committee(MPC) meets tomorrow for its monthly meeting to decide on the level of UK interest rates, had projected that inflation would hit 5% in the spring of 2022. Last month, the MPC voted to keep interest rates on hold at 0.1% by voting 7-2.

What will the MPC do tomorrow? They’ve certainly got a difficult decision on their hands.  Any decision to raise rates is likely to have a big impact on consumers who are already feeling the strain on household budgets through rising living costs, especially if mortgage costs then rise into the mix. With the Omicron variant being reportedly rising sharply in the UK, this adds to the uncertainty facing the BoE’s committee tomorrow.

The FTSE 100 index had a muted response, opening 0.1% lower this morning as analysts consider all the uncertainty including the latest on the Government’s ‘plan B’ response to the rising Covid numbers.

IFAs and financial experts comment on the impact for savers and investors

Adam Walkom, Co-founder at London-based Permanent Wealth Partners: “The current extreme level of inflation, which is now at a decade high, is the biggest issue we’ve faced with our clients since 2008 in terms of their investment strategies. This is a far bigger issue than the Covid-related sell-off of March 2020, which was definitely scary at the time but was always going to be temporary.”

Graeme Inglis, chartered financial planner at Scotland-based Poise Financial Planning“We are speaking daily with our clients about the impact of inflation, which is now soaring. We illustrate the real return, after inflation, of their investments. This is particularly important to illustrate when inflation is riding high. It is not appropriate for clients to increase risk in order to get real returns, as with a sensible investment strategy they will ride the inflation curve in any case. We are seeing clients who would not have considered investing money opting to invest due to the combination of decade-high inflation and lower than usual bank rates.”

Joshua Gerstler, chartered financial planner at Borehamwood-based The Orchard Practice: “Inflation is the single biggest threat to people’s wealth over the long term. We always make sure to factor the increase in the cost of living in our projections with the families that we look after. This helps illustrate how important it is that your life savings grow faster than the rate of inflation. Some who have previously seen bank accounts as a safe haven now realise that this is in fact one of the worst places to leave your wealth, and that a well-diversified investment portfolio is the way forward.”

Scott Gallacher, a Chartered Financial Planner at Leicestershire-based independent financial advisers, Rowley Turton“If you want to avoid your money being eroded by inflation, especially this level of inflation, you’ll need to give up the certainty of cash deposits in favour of the ups and downs of investing. ”

Roger Jackson, director of financial planning at Kendal-based IFA firm, Financial Management Bureau“In the current extreme inflationary environment, rather than chasing small returns on short-term savings, it might be more fruitful to make sure you have the right investments with competitive charges and an optimised tax strategy. This can save thousands of pounds, not just a few pounds.”

This Week’s Most Read

  • Financial services firms falling short on D&I according to new reboot. index
    December 13, 2021

    reboot., a network of senior financial services professionals working together to maintain the dialogue on race and racial inequality in the workplace, has today launched

  • M&G Investments’ 2022 market outlook
    December 13, 2021

    After a period of surprising outcomes for both equity and debt markets, both of which have reached record prices even after the global instability caused

  • NS&I: The increasing importance of cash in the financial planning process
    December 9, 2021

    Andrew Pike, Head of Intermediary Relationships at NS&I has been talking to IFA Magazine’s Sue Whitbread about the changing role of cash within clients’ portfolios.

  • Cyber fears as HMRC declares 17 serious data breaches to ICO
    December 13, 2021

    Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has reported a total of 17 serious data breaches to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) over a 15 month

  • Deepbridge’s Start-Ups in Focus: Zilico
    December 10, 2021

    GBI Magazine spoke to Sameer Kothari, Chief Executive Director of Zilico, to talk about his Start-Up journey, and how the Deepbridge Life Sciences EIS scheme influenced

  • Why now is the time to invest in sustainability and climatetech ventures
    December 9, 2021

    Jake Wombwell-Povey, Investment Director at Vala Capital, shares why the compelling combination of government resources, consumer demand, technological innovation, corporate necessity and investor appetite has

  • Aegon’s Steven Cameron sets out what advisers should look out for in 2022
    December 13, 2021

    Steven Cameron, Pensions Director at Aegon, discusses what advisers should look out for in 2022. Cameron (pictured) comments on: Rising inflation Consumer investment strategy National

  • Lifetime ISA property limit should have risen by £100,000, as house price inflation hits pre-crash levels
    December 12, 2021

    Halifax House Price Index shows house price inflation at highest since 2006 Soaring house prices mean the £450,000 property limit for Lifetime ISA savings should

  • It’s a mistake to ban the home charging grant says loveelectric
    December 11, 2021

    “The Government could put the brakes on EV sales by binning the home charging grant” according to Loveelectric Steve Tigar (pictured), entrepreneur and CEO of

  • What is intergenerational wealth planning?
    December 13, 2021

    By Lorraine Denton, Chartered financial planner at Punter Southall Wealth Over the next thirty years, an estimated £5.5 trillion is due to be passed from

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine