(Sharecast News) – London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.6% at 6,695.52 in afternoon trade on Friday.

DS Smith slumped after Merpas sold shares in the packaging company in an accelerated bookbuild.

According to traders, a total of 26.1m shares were sold, or 2% of the company’s issued capital, with 21m sold by Merpas and the rest placed by UBS as a hedge. The shares were understood to have been placed at 390p each.

Miners were also on the back foot, with Anglo American and Antofagasta both lower.

Going the other way, Aveva rallied as it said it was confident in its outlook for the current year after a “strong” third quarter improved revenue growth to about 1.5% in the nine months to the end of December.

FTSE 100 – Risers

Aveva Group (AVV) 3,737.00p 5.06%

Avast (AVST) 535.00p 0.94%

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) 1,404.40p 0.79%

Whitbread (WTB) 3,216.00p 0.75%

Entain (ENT) 1,415.50p 0.71%

Persimmon (PSN) 2,685.00p 0.56%

Unilever (ULVR) 4,378.00p 0.55%

Barratt Developments (BDEV) 698.80p 0.43%

Next (NXT) 7,990.00p 0.38%

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (CDI) (IAG) 162.75p 0.34%

FTSE 100 – Fallers

Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (CDI) (JET) 7,844.00p -5.27%

Anglo American (AAL) 2,682.00p -4.66%

Smith (DS) (SMDS) 387.70p -4.39%

Fresnillo (FRES) 1,075.50p -3.97%

Kingfisher (KGF) 269.70p -3.54%

Antofagasta (ANTO) 1,522.00p -3.18%

Smurfit Kappa Group (SKG) 3,586.00p -3.13%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (DI) (BME) 503.60p -2.89%

Mondi (MNDI) 1,810.00p -2.84%

Ocado Group (OCDO) 2,516.00p -2.63%