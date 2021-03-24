X

FTSE 100 movers: IAG flies higher; BT in the red

March 24, 2021
London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 6,716.07in afternoon trade on Wednesday.
British Airways and Iberia owner IAG, Premier Inn owner Whitbread and engine maker Rolls-Royce were all trading higher, having fallen heavily earlier in the week amid worries about the impact of Covid restrictions.

Halma was also on the front foot after the safety and protection company said annual profit would beat expectations as revenue continued to improve and rose in all its major regions

On the downside, BT lost ground as the telecoms company announced it will pay its frontline workers a one-off pandemic bonus of £1,500.

The payment will compromise of £1,000 in cash, payable immediately, and £500 of shares paid after three years under a previously announced employee share scheme. BT said the payout was the equivalent of around 5% of an average frontline salary.

FTSE 100 – Risers

Kingfisher (KGF) 324.50p 3.02%
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (CDI) (IAG) 192.00p 2.48%
Barclays (BARC) 185.34p 2.35%
Halma (HLMA) 2,356.00p 2.21%
Whitbread (WTB) 3,309.00p 1.91%
DCC (CDI) (DCC) 6,596.00p 1.85%
Smith (DS) (SMDS) 405.80p 1.83%
CRH (CDI) (CRH) 3,269.00p 1.62%
Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) 41.98p 1.55%
Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR.) 106.90p 1.52%

FTSE 100 – Fallers

Taylor Wimpey (TW.) 179.50p -2.37%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (CDI) (JET) 6,704.00p -2.30%
Ocado Group (OCDO) 2,059.00p -2.14%
Fresnillo (FRES) 911.00p -1.85%
London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) 7,136.00p -1.71%
Polymetal International (POLY) 1,441.50p -1.70%
Avast (AVST) 471.60p -1.54%
BT Group (BT.A) 146.75p -1.48%
Renishaw (RSW) 5,850.00p -1.43%
Scottish Mortgage Inv Trust (SMT) 1,137.00p -1.39%

