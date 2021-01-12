(Sharecast News) – London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.9% at 6,808.78 in afternoon trade on Monday.

Miners BHP and Anglo American lost ground as copper prices fell.

Going the other way, JD Sports Fashion rallied after saying it was confident headline pre-tax profit for the year to 30 January 2021 will be “significantly” ahead of current market expectations of around £295m as demand has remained robust throughout the second half, including in the key months of November and December.

The retailer said it expects the outturn for the full-year to be at least £400m.

JD said revenues for the 22-week period to 2 January 2021 in its like-for-like businesses were more than 5% ahead of the prior year as consumers “readily switched” between physical and digital channels.

Vodafone was also in the black after it and Telefonica announced the commercialisation of the joint venture that manages their UK passive tower infrastructure.

FTSE 100 – Risers

JD Sports Fashion (JD.) 885.00p 4.02%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (DI) (BME) 552.80p 1.51%

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd NPV (PSH) 2,720.00p 1.49%

AstraZeneca (AZN) 7,553.00p 1.10%

Admiral Group (ADM) 2,991.00p 0.91%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) 2,694.00p 0.60%

Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets (MRW) 183.60p 0.55%

Vodafone Group (VOD) 129.06p 0.48%

DCC (DCC) 5,550.00p 0.43%

Croda International (CRDA) 6,640.00p 0.42%

FTSE 100 – Fallers

Informa (INF) 547.00p -3.39%

Compass Group (CPG) 1,425.50p -3.26%

Ferguson (FERG) 9,182.00p -2.92%

Avast (AVST) 532.50p -2.92%

Fresnillo (FRES) 1,170.50p -2.82%

Land Securities Group (LAND) 664.60p -2.71%

BHP Group (BHP) 2,164.00p -2.59%

Evraz (EVR) 503.80p -2.40%

Anglo American (AAL) 2,757.50p -2.32%

Scottish Mortgage Inv Trust (SMT) 1,249.00p -2.27%