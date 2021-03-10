X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

FTSE 100 movers: Just Eat rallies; miners slump

by
March 10, 2021
in Through the day
Share this story
Share this story

London’s FTSE 100 was flat at 6,729.59 in afternoon trade on Wednesday.
Just Eat Takeaway gained after saying it would keep up its investment drive as the food delivery company reported surging sales and a wider annual loss.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering was on the rise after it reported a better-than-expected full-year profit, with revenues in line after a stronger-than-anticipated fourth quarter.

Pearson was in the black after Bank of America Merrill Lynch hiked its price target on the stock to 895p from 770p and reiterated its ‘overweight’ rating following the release of its full-year results. The bank pointed to growing confidence in the mid-term outlook of the educational publisher and peer group re-rating.

“Shares have rallied, but Pearson is poised for a sustained return to growth – the strategy update delivered an upbeat message on positioning and long-term outlook, and we see catalysts ahead as chief executive officer Andy Bird delivers on the direct-to-consumer strategy,” ML said.

Miners were under the cosh, with Rio, Antofagasta and BHP all lower.

IG market analyst Joshua Mahony said: “Much of the 2020 gains for the likes of copper, iron ore, and nickel have been driven by Chinese activity, yet we are starting to see traders question exactly where we stand once those industrial production numbers start to normalise.”

FTSE 100 – Risers

Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (CDI) (JET) 7,192.00p 5.08%
M&G (MNG) 224.00p 4.28%
Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) 11,480.00p 4.17%
Kingfisher (KGF) 293.20p 2.48%
Sainsbury (J) (SBRY) 236.10p 2.30%
SEGRO (SGRO) 918.20p 2.11%
Scottish Mortgage Inv Trust (SMT) 1,140.00p 2.06%
Avast (AVST) 453.20p 1.93%
Pershing Square Holdings Ltd NPV (PSH) 2,650.00p 1.92%
Pearson (PSON) 820.60p 1.79%

FTSE 100 – Fallers

British Land Company (BLND) 499.20p -3.11%
Melrose Industries (MRO) 181.35p -2.45%
Rio Tinto (RIO) 5,684.00p -2.32%
Land Securities Group (LAND) 677.20p -2.17%
Antofagasta (ANTO) 1,704.50p -2.10%
Auto Trader Group (AUTO) 559.20p -2.00%
BHP Group (BHP) 2,157.00p -1.95%
Sage Group (SGE) 591.60p -1.89%
Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) 291.30p -1.62%
Rightmove (RMV) 571.60p -1.45%

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine