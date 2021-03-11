FTSE 100 movers: Miners bounce back; HSBC goes ex-div

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.1% at 6,732.79 in afternoon trade on Thursday.

Paddy Power Betfair owner Flutter Entertainment was the top performer on the index, while heavily-weighted miners also gained following losses in the previous session.

HSBC and Persimmon retreated as their stocks traded without entitlement to the dividend.

HSBC was also in focus after pledging to phase out the financing of coal by 2040 under pressure from a $2.4trn coalition of shareholders. The bank has proposed a resolution for its annual general meeting committing it to end financing of coal-fired power and thermal coal mining in the EU and OECD by 2030 and globally by 2040.

Banks more generally were on the back foot, with Standard Chartered, Lloyds and Barclays all weaker.

FTSE 100 – Risers

Flutter Entertainment (FLTR) 15,630.00p 4.27%

Scottish Mortgage Inv Trust (SMT) 1,175.00p 3.71%

Anglo American (AAL) 2,934.50p 2.71%

Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (CDI) (JET) 7,454.00p 2.64%

Fresnillo (FRES) 955.60p 2.62%

Rio Tinto (RIO) 5,796.00p 2.60%

Aveva Group (AVV) 3,486.00p 2.53%

SSE (SSE) 1,382.00p 2.48%

Entain (ENT) 1,486.50p 2.48%

Polymetal International (POLY) 1,504.50p 2.42%

FTSE 100 – Fallers

HSBC Holdings (HSBA) 424.75p -4.79%

Persimmon (PSN) 2,958.00p -4.73%

Standard Chartered (STAN) 480.80p -2.67%

AstraZeneca (AZN) 7,029.00p -2.27%

BAE Systems (BA.) 490.60p -1.96%

Whitbread (WTB) 3,388.00p -1.51%

Taylor Wimpey (TW.) 179.50p -1.32%

Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) 40.24p -1.31%

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) 5,094.00p -1.24%

Barclays (BARC) 171.88p -1.22%