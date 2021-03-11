X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

FTSE 100 movers: Miners bounce back; HSBC goes ex-div

by
March 11, 2021
in Through the day
Share this story
Share this story

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.1% at 6,732.79 in afternoon trade on Thursday.
Paddy Power Betfair owner Flutter Entertainment was the top performer on the index, while heavily-weighted miners also gained following losses in the previous session.

HSBC and Persimmon retreated as their stocks traded without entitlement to the dividend.

HSBC was also in focus after pledging to phase out the financing of coal by 2040 under pressure from a $2.4trn coalition of shareholders. The bank has proposed a resolution for its annual general meeting committing it to end financing of coal-fired power and thermal coal mining in the EU and OECD by 2030 and globally by 2040.

Banks more generally were on the back foot, with Standard Chartered, Lloyds and Barclays all weaker.

FTSE 100 – Risers

Flutter Entertainment (FLTR) 15,630.00p 4.27%
Scottish Mortgage Inv Trust (SMT) 1,175.00p 3.71%
Anglo American (AAL) 2,934.50p 2.71%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (CDI) (JET) 7,454.00p 2.64%
Fresnillo (FRES) 955.60p 2.62%
Rio Tinto (RIO) 5,796.00p 2.60%
Aveva Group (AVV) 3,486.00p 2.53%
SSE (SSE) 1,382.00p 2.48%
Entain (ENT) 1,486.50p 2.48%
Polymetal International (POLY) 1,504.50p 2.42%

FTSE 100 – Fallers

HSBC Holdings (HSBA) 424.75p -4.79%
Persimmon (PSN) 2,958.00p -4.73%
Standard Chartered (STAN) 480.80p -2.67%
AstraZeneca (AZN) 7,029.00p -2.27%
BAE Systems (BA.) 490.60p -1.96%
Whitbread (WTB) 3,388.00p -1.51%
Taylor Wimpey (TW.) 179.50p -1.32%
Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) 40.24p -1.31%
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) 5,094.00p -1.24%
Barclays (BARC) 171.88p -1.22%

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine