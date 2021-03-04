X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

FTSE 100 movers: Miners in the red, Aviva and Sage gain

by
March 4, 2021
in Through the day
Share this story
Share this story

The FTSE 100 remained in the red in afternoon trading on Thursday, as investors continued to rifle through the morning’s avalanche of earnings reports.
Aviva was a top performer as it said annual profit was little changed and announced the disposal of its Italian business and a move to reduce debt by £800m.

Sage was a high riser after the software company announced it was commencing a share buyback programme of up to £300m utilising the sale proceeds from recent disposals and ongoing cash generation.

Building materials distributor CRH was up after it lifted its dividend even as it reported a decline in full-year profit and revenue, after what it called a “challenging year”, hit by disruption from the pandemic.

Reckitt Benckiser was boosted by an upgrade to ‘buy’ at Societe Generale.

On the downside, miners slumped, with Rio Tinto, BHP, Anglo American and Glencore all weaker.

B&M European Value Retail gave back early gains despite increasing its guidance for annual earnings after strong trading at its UK business.

Entain lost ground as the Ladbrokes owner pulled its dividend despite a rise in annual profits, citing Covid-19 uncertainties.

InterContinental Hotels was knocked lower by a downgrade to ‘underweight’ at JPMorgan.

Market Movers

FTSE 100 (UKX) 6,645.72 -0.45%
FTSE 250 (MCX) 21,381.34 -0.26%
techMARK (TASX) 4,066.35 0.33%

FTSE 100 – Risers

Melrose Industries (MRO) 184.35p 4.18%
Sage Group (SGE) 595.60p 2.80%
Aviva (AV.) 392.90p 2.53%
National Grid (NG.) 829.00p 2.32%
Pennon Group (PNN) 924.80p 1.90%
United Utilities Group (UU.) 879.40p 1.71%
Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB.) 6,202.00p 1.67%
Experian (EXPN) 2,347.00p 1.60%
Severn Trent (SVT) 2,199.00p 1.43%
CRH (CRH) 3,339.00p 1.37%

FTSE 100 – Fallers

Rio Tinto (RIO) 6,000.00p -6.76%
Antofagasta (ANTO) 1,753.50p -4.83%
BHP Group (BHP) 2,247.00p -4.55%
Scottish Mortgage Inv Trust (SMT) 1,114.00p -4.13%
Glencore (GLEN) 289.55p -3.39%
Schroders (SDR) 3,472.00p -3.34%
Johnson Matthey (JMAT) 3,190.00p -3.33%
Mondi (MNDI) 1,783.50p -2.94%
Admiral Group (ADM) 3,062.00p -2.70%
B&M European Value Retail S.A. (DI) (BME) 530.60p -2.50%

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine