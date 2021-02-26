FTSE 250 movers: Aston Martin loses ground; Pets at Home rallies

London’s FTSE 250 was down 1.1% at 20,968.76 in afternoon trade on Friday.

Luxury car maker Aston Martin was the worst performer, having rallied on Thursday after its full-year results.

Gold miners Hochschild and Centamin both lost their shine as the price of the yellow metal fell.

Going the other way, Pets At Home was sitting pretty at the top of the index as it lifted annual profit guidance again after a surge in demand from Britons stuck at home during the latest national Covid lockdown. The company, which was able to keep its shops open, forecast full-year underlying pretax profit of about £85m, ahead of its earlier outlook of at least £77m as demand spiked in the last eight weeks.

Budget airlines easyJet and Wizz Air both flew higher, likely buoyed by the prospect of vaccine passports.

Jupiter Fund Management was also on the rise after saying it ended 2020 with assets under management at a record high of £58.7bn.

FTSE 250 – Risers

Pets at Home Group (PETS) 402.60p 5.12%

FirstGroup (FGP) 91.20p 4.53%

easyJet (EZJ) 995.00p 2.45%

Hammerson (HMSO) 26.38p 2.45%

Genus (GNS) 5,060.00p 2.22%

PureTech Health (PRTC) 417.50p 2.20%

Centrica (CNA) 53.08p 2.08%

Jupiter Fund Management (JUP) 297.80p 1.99%

Wizz Air Holdings (WIZZ) 5,405.00p 1.98%

Watches of Switzerland Group (WOSG) 637.00p 1.92%

FTSE 250 – Fallers

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (AML) 2,021.00p -5.43%

Edinburgh Worldwide Inv Trust (EWI) 353.50p -5.35%

Hochschild Mining (HOC) 215.20p -4.36%

Cineworld Group (CINE) 98.40p -4.33%

Allianz Technology Trust (ATT) 2,770.00p -4.15%

Sirius Real Estate Ltd. (SRE) 91.30p -4.00%

Wetherspoon (J.D.) (JDW) 1,230.00p -3.61%

Centamin (DI) (CEY) 102.80p -3.47%

Meggitt (MGGT) 429.00p -3.36%

Herald Investment Trust (HRI) 2,130.00p -3.18%