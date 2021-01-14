(Sharecast News) – Engineering group IMI was near the top of the leaderboard on Wednesday, boosted by an upgrade out of Credit Suisse from ‘neutral’ to ‘outperform’.

The Swiss broker also upped its target price from 1,160.0p to 1,450.0p, pointing to “supportive” lead indicators for the firm’s Precision division in the short-term and better-than-expected execution on cost savings retention over the medium-term to back up its case.

Howden Joinery was another top gainer after the company lifted its profit guidance after a better-than-expected performance in the final weeks of the year as locked down Britons spent more time improving their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Another engineer, Vesuvius, on the other hand got handed a downgrade by JP Morgan, sending its shares duly lower.

JP Morgan downgraded the industrial ceramics group’s stock from ‘overweight’ to ‘neutral’, although it did lift its target price on the shares from 575.0p to 591.0p

Market Movers

FTSE 250 (MCX) 20,616.31 -0.47%

FTSE 250 – Risers

Liontrust Asset Management (LIO) 1,350.00p 8.00%

TUI AG Reg Shs (DI) (TUI) 365.40p 3.10%

IMI (IMI) 1,301.00p 2.86%

Howden Joinery Group (HWDN) 713.20p 2.77%

Playtech (PTEC) 481.30p 2.69%

Vietnam Enterprise Investments (DI) (VEIL) 601.00p 2.56%

Royal Mail (RMG) 370.00p 1.82%

Dunelm Group (DNLM) 1,299.00p 1.65%

Tritax Big Box Reit (BBOX) 168.30p 1.63%

Capital & Counties Properties (CAPC) 141.20p 1.58%

FTSE 250 – Fallers

Euromoney Institutional Investor (ERM) 1,000.00p -5.12%

Provident Financial (PFG) 285.60p -5.05%

Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (CDI) (JET) 8,676.00p -4.34%

Cairn Energy (CNE) 190.98p -4.03%

C&C Group (CCR) 240.00p -4.02%

Vesuvius (VSVS) 517.00p -3.99%

Marshalls (MSLH) 688.50p -3.98%

easyJet (EZJ) 764.00p -3.64%

Polypipe Group (PLP) 540.00p -3.57%

Sanne Group (SNN) 568.00p -3.24%