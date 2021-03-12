X

FTSE 250 movers: Gold miners lose their shine; Tullow boosted by upgrade

by
March 12, 2021
in Through the day
London’s FTSE 250 was down 0.2% at 21,496.26 in afternoon trade on Friday.
Centamin and Hochschild both lost their shine as gold prices fell.

On the upside, Tullow Oil was the standout gainer on the index after an upgrade to ‘overweight’ from ‘equalweight’ at Morgan Stanley, which hiked the price target to 75p from 38p.

Shopping centre owner Hammerson rallied even after it posted a loss for 2020 as it took a hit from the pandemic.

Goodbody said: “Hammerson’s 2020 results were always going to make for difficult reading given the unprecedented challenges presented by Covid-19 lockdowns on top of an already tested retail sector.

“Despite this, Hammerson has shown some signs of recovery and debt levels stabilised year-on-year. New management and the acknowledgment that the worst is over present a considerable opportunity to reshape the business in 2021.”

FTSE 250 – Risers

Tullow Oil (TLW) 60.68p 9.93%
Rank Group (RNK) 186.20p 4.84%
Hammerson (HMSO) 34.15p 4.66%
Centrica (CNA) 53.68p 3.91%
CMC Markets (CMCX) 428.50p 3.50%
Capita (CPI) 46.77p 3.25%
Premier Foods (PFD) 100.40p 3.08%
Investec (INVP) 233.00p 2.73%
Ultra Electronics Holdings (ULE) 2,104.00p 2.43%
Energean (ENOG) 908.10p 2.33%

FTSE 250 – Fallers

Playtech (PTEC) 457.50p -7.82%
Marshalls (MSLH) 727.00p -3.77%
Ibstock (IBST) 226.80p -3.74%
Centamin (DI) (CEY) 103.35p -3.14%
Hochschild Mining (HOC) 200.60p -3.09%
TUI AG Reg Shs (DI) (TUI) 425.90p -2.98%
Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT) 2,150.00p -2.93%
Oxford Instruments (OXIG) 1,804.00p -2.80%
Euromoney Institutional Investor (ERM) 953.00p -2.76%
Network International Holdings (NETW) 429.00p -2.72%

