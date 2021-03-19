FTSE 250 movers: Hammerson hit by downgrades; Sanne surges

London’s FTSE 250 was down 0.5% at 21,466.74 in afternoon trade on Friday.

Investec was under the cosh after it said full-year adjusted earnings per share are expected to be around 20% to 29% behind the prior year.

Hammerson was also weaker after the shopping centre owner was downgraded to ‘underweight’ at Barclays and to ‘sell’ at Goldman Sachs.

Travel company Tui, budget airline Wizz Air and cruise operator Carnival all lost ground, most likely amid concerns about a third wave of Covid-19 in Europe.

Going the other way, Sanne surged to the top of the index after it reported a rise in full-year profit and revenue despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, as it hailed revenue growth across all regions. In its preliminary results for the year to the end of December 2020, the company said underlying pre-tax profit increased 16% to £44.9m on revenue of £169.7m, up 7.7% on the previous year.

FTSE 250 – Risers

Sanne Group (SNN) 617.00p 7.49%

Liontrust Asset Management (LIO) 1,380.00p 3.37%

4Imprint Group (FOUR) 2,345.00p 3.30%

Airtel Africa (AAF) 89.30p 2.64%

888 Holdings (888) 357.50p 2.58%

PureTech Health (PRTC) 419.00p 2.44%

Ferrexpo (FXPO) 394.80p 2.33%

Clarkson (CKN) 2,635.00p 2.33%

CMC Markets (CMCX) 465.50p 2.31%

FDM Group (Holdings) (FDM) 1,032.00p 2.18%

FTSE 250 – Fallers

Investec (INVP) 213.40p -7.66%

Oxford Biomedica (OXB) 961.00p -5.97%

Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX) 197.00p -5.97%

Hammerson (HMSO) 35.15p -5.61%

Petrofac Ltd. (PFC) 97.10p -4.94%

Micro Focus International (MCRO) 469.00p -4.09%

TUI AG Reg Shs (DI) (TUI) 400.70p -4.05%

Wizz Air Holdings (WIZZ) 4,930.00p -3.33%

Meggitt (MGGT) 488.10p -3.31%

Carnival (CCL) 1,677.50p -3.26%