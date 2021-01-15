(Sharecast News) – London’s FTSE 250 was down 0.8% at 20,603.61 in afternoon trade on Friday.

Oilfield services provider Petrofac slid after it said the Serious Fraud Office said a former employee of one of its subsidiaries had admitted additional charges under the UK Bribery Act. No charges were brought against any group company or any other officers or employees, Petrofac said.

Defence company Babcock lost ground after it said profits had fallen by more than a third in the nine months to date as the coronavirus pandemic hit its civil aviation business.

Shares of food packing company Hilton Food tumbled after an undisclosed institutional investor placed a 9.9% stake.

Wood Group was hit by a downgrade to ‘equalweight’ from ‘overweight’ at Barclays.

Opioid addiction treatment maker Indivior surged after it upped its full-year revenue guidance and said adjusted pre-tax income is set to beat its previous expectations, thanks in part to better-than-expected revenues from its Sublocade treatment.

For the year to the end of December 2020, the company now expects total net revenue of between $645 and $650m, up from previous guidance of $595 to $620m.

Hiscox was also higher even as it and other insurers will have to pay out on thousands of business interruption policies because of Covid-19 after losing an appeal to the Supreme Court.

FTSE 250 – Risers

Indivior (INDV) 114.70p 9.24%

Watches of Switzerland Group (WOSG) 634.00p 4.28%

TUI AG Reg Shs (DI) (TUI) 396.20p 3.31%

Hiscox Limited (DI) (HSX) 998.60p 3.31%

Royal Mail (RMG) 387.00p 2.30%

Diploma (DPLM) 2,118.00p 2.22%

SSP Group (SSPG) 337.80p 2.18%

888 Holdings (888) 305.50p 2.17%

Savills (SVS) 1,036.00p 2.07%

Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX) 188.00p 1.62%

FTSE 250 – Fallers

Petrofac Ltd. (PFC) 117.75p -29.32%

Babcock International Group (BAB) 214.20p -18.71%

Hilton Food Group (HFG) 1,006.00p -13.57%

Hochschild Mining (HOC) 190.00p -5.75%

Synthomer (SYNT) 421.60p -5.43%

Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (CDI) (JET) 7,850.00p -5.19%

Games Workshop Group (GAW) 10,760.00p -4.78%

PZ Cussons (PZC) 224.50p -4.47%

Wood Group (John) (WG.) 335.30p -4.42%

Just Group (JUST) 78.80p -4.19%