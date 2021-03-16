X

FTSE 250 movers: Investors eye real estate amid reopening hopes, Cineworld and Just Group pop higher

by
March 16, 2021
in Through the day
Investors had their eye on shares of real estate firms on Tuesday, amid hopes for the reopening of the UK economy and a smattering of news around the sector.

Against that backdrop, Hammerson was at the top of the leaderboard on the second-tier index after announcing that it sought to convert a former flagship Debenhams in Leicester into housing.

Stock in Sirius Real Estate was also higher, coming within a whisker of its 52-week highs after news broke that it had bought a property in Essen for 10.7m.

Linked to the reopening theme as well perhaps, Cineworld shares could also be seen at their 52-week highs on Tuesday.

Just Group was another top gainer as analysts hailed the insurer’s full-year numbers.

“These results show that Just Group is at last a cash generative insurer which is no longer at risk of needing external capital,” analysts at RBC Capital said in a research note sent to clients.

“A record low level of strain means the group can grow without jeopardising the balance sheet.”

Market Movers

FTSE 250 (MCX) 21,764.49 1.13%

FTSE 250 – Risers

Hammerson (HMSO) 41.70p 13.32%
Cineworld Group (CINE) 115.55p 7.99%
Just Group (JUST) 99.90p 5.21%
Serco Group (SRP) 137.40p 5.13%
Capital & Counties Properties (CAPC) 181.60p 4.73%
Avon Rubber (AVON) 3,130.00p 4.50%
Shaftesbury (SHB) 669.00p 4.45%
Sirius Real Estate Ltd. (SRE) 97.00p 4.42%
Softcat (SCT) 1,569.00p 4.11%
Dunelm Group (DNLM) 1,357.00p 3.98%

FTSE 250 – Fallers

Petrofac Ltd. (PFC) 98.72p -9.76%
4Imprint Group (FOUR) 2,450.00p -8.18%
Wood Group (John) (WG.) 301.10p -5.08%
Wizz Air Holdings (WIZZ) 5,300.00p -3.72%
Energean (ENOG) 871.80p -3.52%
TI Fluid Systems (TIFS) 283.95p -3.30%
Playtech (PTEC) 414.60p -3.27%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (CDI) (JET) 7,182.00p -2.15%
Diversified Gas & Oil (DGOC) 112.60p -2.09%
TUI AG Reg Shs (DI) (TUI) 427.40p -1.99

