FTSE 250 movers: Marshalls surges after lifting expectations; IWG hit by downgrade

London’s FTSE 250 was up 0.4% at 21,488.02 in afternoon trade on Thursday.

Landscape products company Marshalls surged after it reported a decline in full-year profit and revenue as it took a hit from the Covid-19 pandemic, but lifted its expectations for 2021 following a strong start to trading.

Spirent Communications rallied after it posted a rise in full-year profit and declared a special dividend despite “a challenging environment” due to the pandemic.

International real estate agent Savills gained after it reinstated its dividend as it reported a sharp fall in full-year profits due to coronavirus lockdowns.

IG Group rallied as the online trading platform said third-quarter revenues surged 65% thanks to “exceptional” levels of trading activity throughout the quarter.

On the downside, Helios Towers and Playtech were both weaker after results, while office space provider IWG was knocked lower by a downgrade at Berenberg.

FTSE 250 – Risers

Marshalls (MSLH) 765.00p 9.60%

Spirent Communications (SPT) 256.00p 7.79%

CMC Markets (CMCX) 407.50p 6.68%

Ferrexpo (FXPO) 358.60p 6.35%

Savills (SVS) 1,121.00p 5.85%

Watches of Switzerland Group (WOSG) 658.00p 5.45%

Kainos Group (KNOS) 1,344.00p 5.00%

IG Group Holdings (IGG) 848.50p 4.62%

Babcock International Group (BAB) 252.50p 4.43%

Network International Holdings (NETW) 441.60p 3.61%

FTSE 250 – Fallers

Helios Towers (HTWS) 157.20p -6.43%

Energean (ENOG) 884.60p -4.97%

IWG (IWG) 343.20p -3.81%

Playtech (PTEC) 492.90p -3.38%

Ibstock (IBST) 234.80p -3.14%

Indivior (INDV) 120.50p -2.74%

Rathbone Brothers (RAT) 1,586.00p -2.70%

Liontrust Asset Management (LIO) 1,310.00p -2.24%

Cairn Energy (CNE) 175.90p -2.22%

Airtel Africa (AAF) 79.80p -1.85%