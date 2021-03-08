FTSE 250 movers: Network Intl gains after results; Games Workshop drops

London’s FTSE 250 was up 1% at 21,170.93 in afternoon trade on Monday.

Payment solutions provider Network International was the top riser after saying it was “strongly positioned” across its “rapidly accelerating” digital payments markets despite posting double-digit full-year declines in both revenues and earnings.

Travel stocks rallied, with cruise operator Carnival, budget airline Wizz and TUI all higher. Housebuilders were also in the black, with Vistry and Bellway both up.

On the downside, miniature wargames manufacturer Games Workshop – which has benefitted from Covid-related lockdowns and restrictions – was the worst performer on the index. Traders suggested that the end of ‘stay at home’ guidance on 29 March could dent its performance.

FTSE 250 – Risers

Network International Holdings (NETW) 406.80p 13.57%

Vistry Group (VTY) 1,010.00p 8.84%

Carnival (CCL) 1,659.00p 8.36%

Wizz Air Holdings (WIZZ) 5,335.00p 6.79%

Ferrexpo (FXPO) 351.80p 6.09%

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (USA) 285.00p 5.95%

4Imprint Group (FOUR) 2,630.00p 5.62%

TUI AG Reg Shs (DI) (TUI) 434.80p 5.20%

Bellway (BWY) 3,311.00p 4.81%

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (BRSC) 1,734.00p 4.71%

FTSE 250 – Fallers

Games Workshop Group (GAW) 9,195.00p -5.69%

PureTech Health (PRTC) 393.00p -5.19%

Morgan Advanced Materials (MGAM) 305.00p -4.98%

Fidelity China Special Situations (FCSS) 397.50p -4.90%

Energean (ENOG) 876.70p -4.73%

Spirent Communications (SPT) 233.00p -4.31%

CMC Markets (CMCX) 366.50p -3.68%

IntegraFin Holding (IHP) 474.00p -3.17%

Hilton Food Group (HFG) 1,060.00p -3.11%

Cairn Energy (CNE) 198.70p -2.88%