Fuel Ventures bolsters IFA offering with experienced hires

Fuel Ventures, a venture capital manager with assets under management of over £300m has announced the expansion of their team with the appointment of industry duo James D’Mello & Katie Hopkin, who join to grow their offering to financial advisers.

D’Mello and Hopkin both spent a number of years at tax efficient investment platform, Kuber, before moving on to working directly for different fund managers, building up an array of experience of different funds and how they operate.

Mark Pearson, Founder and managing partner of Fuel commented: “We have spent the last 7 years building a leading track record, investing in 100+ SEIS and EIS tech companies. To date, we have raised £150m+ from private investors and are now broadening our reach to IFA’s and Wealth Managers. James and Katie have shown they have the knowledge and experience needed to help realise our ambition.”

D’Mello, who was recently recognised as industry champion by the enterprise investment scheme association (EISA), commented: “Whilst Fuel may be a newer name to advisers, they are one of the largest, fastest growing funds in the market based on AUM, have achieved multiple, positive exits for clients and have been investing for nearly a decade, so they are by no means new kids on the block.”

Hopkin commented: “Fuels established track record of positive investment performance, along with their ability to identify great opportunities within the venture capital space demonstrates why we believe that they offer great value to advisers and their clients.”

Fuel Ventures aims to back some of the UK’s fastest-growing digital businesses and use its first-hand operational experience to mentor and accelerate the growth of its investee companies.