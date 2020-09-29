@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

PwC, a major seller of digital transformation for banks, reports, of the $1.3trn spent on digital transformation, $900bn was wasted. Meanwhile ‘fugitive executive’; Carlos Ghosn runs a business management course in Lebanon.

First, Josphine Cumbo reveals new the UK’s Pension Protection Fund is to halve levy payments for small DB Scheme.

NEW: The UK's Pension Protection Fund is to halve levy payments for small DB scheme with less than £20m in liabiities, under measures to mitigate the business impact of Covid-19. — Josephine Cumbo (@JosephineCumbo) September 29, 2020

Wirecard scandal makes its way to the German political sphere.

#Wirecard The scandal spreads to German politics https://t.co/jfLx812b4T — Fabio De Masi (MdB) (@FabioDeMasi) September 29, 2020

Ailing investment trust Jupiter set to close, in spite of fund Manager Richard Buxton.

Troubled Jupiter investment trust to be liquidated despite appointing star fund manager Richard Buxton to revive its fortunes https://t.co/7UEhAIuK6r — Ben Martin (@Benjaminwmartin) September 29, 2020

Simon Taylor shares exacerbation over PwC report suggesting three-quarters of digital transformation money for banks has been wasted.

Is anyone else still reeling from a company that has been a major seller of digital transformation, reporting that $900bn has been WASTED on digital transformation? 🤯🤯🤯 Like. Really.https://t.co/plqvydrfzd — Simon Taylor (@sytaylor) September 28, 2020

And finally, internationally wanted fugitive and former Nissan executive, Carlos Ghosn runs a business course from Lebanon.

Carlos Ghosn – world’s most famous executive fugitive – has called on some famous C-suite friends to be speakers for a business management course at a private uni in 🇱🇧 Including:

Thierry Bolloré – Jag Land Rover CEO; José Muñoz – Hyundai COO; Christian Streiff – ex Airbus CEO pic.twitter.com/nP1QN69L6D — Chloe Cornish (@ChloeNCornish) September 29, 2020

