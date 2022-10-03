Full line-up announced for the return of the PFS Festival of Financial Planning

After co-hosting an incredibly successful Commonwealth Games, Birmingham’s NEC is now turning its attention to welcoming the financial planning community to the hotly anticipated return of the PFS Festival of Financial Planning.

The original PFS Festival of Financial Planning was lauded for bringing the community together with a ‘fantastic vibe’ in 2017, proving that financial planning events didn’t need to be dull and boring.

Delegates were able to balance ‘hugely insightful’ and inspiring CPD with fun and networking; IHT planning with rock climbing or Later Life planning with a Tesla test-drive.

For 2022 the Personal Finance Society have kept the elements of the original Festival that delegates said they loved and will be adding some exciting new features for 2022.

While the village green makes way for the big top the addition of a wellbeing zone will be a much-needed tonic after a tough session on client coaching.

Plans are also afoot to launch our very own financial planning rock band that delegates will be able to sing along to… let us know if you can switch seamlessly between cash flow modelling and a musical instrument or lead vocal.

A fantastic exhibition has been put together which combines leading providers with a whole host of fun experiences; gear up for arcade gaming or try your luck at the wheel of fortune.

Master the mini golf, grab an ice cream and record your memorable moments in the photo booth. If you are brave enough head over to the surf simulator.

The full programme is now live on www.pfsfestival2022.org and includes a huge variety of technical, skills and inspiring sessions from both specialists and practitioners alike:

• How to engage & delight clients with coaching – Jan Bowen-Nielson

• Proven techniques to build trust for goals-based financial planning – Ed Marshall

• FCA’s Priorities for the consumer investment sector – Therese Chambers

• Building the perfect support team for growth, sale or succession – Brett Davidson

• Overcoming the behavioural cost of being human – Greg Davies

• The future of the family and the great wealth transfer – Dr Eliza Filby

• Plus fintech, later life, leadership, consumer duty, productivity, marketing, ESG, business growth, trusts, team building, retirement planning, and much more.

Megan Miller, Programme Development and Partnerships Manager of the Personal Finance Society, said: “After the delays and frustrations for the last two years we are so excited about finally welcoming the financial planning community to the NEC on 1 November for a Festival of Financial Planning.

“Our Power practitioner panel have helped us put together a fantastic programme and will be on hand at the event to run dedicated clinics for delegates.”

Sarah Lord, Past President of the Personal Finance Society, added: “Those of us who attended the 2017 Festival will undoubtedly remember the feel-good factor which wrapped itself around the event. It was so much more than ‘just another conference’.

“The long-awaited return of our Festival of Financial Planning will demonstrate how collectively we continue to build a strong and sustainable profession for the future whilst at the same time showcasing the true value that financial planning brings.”